Lewis Hamilton confident young Mick Schumacher will make it to F1

Associated PressOct 19, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Lewis Hamilton said Thursday he is confident Mick Schumacher, the son of former seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, will make it to Formula One.

Mick Schumacher won the European Formula 3 championship last weekend, the first title for the 19-year-old. His father, Michael, is the most successful driver in F1 history who suffered a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in 2013 after retiring.

Hamilton said he doesn’t think the Schumacher name will be a burden on the youngster’s rising career.

“There will 100 percent be a Schumacher back in F1, partly because of the name but secondly because he’s doing a good job,” Hamilton at the U.S. Grand Prix, where he has a chance to clinch his fifth championship this weekend in Texas.

Mick Schumacher won eight of the last 15 races in F3 this season and said this week he will announce his future race plans soon.

“He obviously has a lot of talent like his dad had, just like Keke and Nico (Rosberg),” Hamilton said. “I think he could be great for the sport.”

Mick Schumacher has not yet been picked up by an F1 team’s junior program. A natural progression would be to race in Formula 2 next season. Current Williams driver Lance Stroll made the jump from F3 to Formula One last season.

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso said fans should be careful not to burden the younger Schumacher with expectations.

“I never met him, I only see the results from the outside,” Alonso said. “It would be good for the sport to have the Schumacher name on F1, but let’s see what the future brings and not put extra pressure on him that I’m sure he already has. Let time decide.”

2-time F1 champ Fernando Alonso hints Indy 500 return possible

IndyCar
Associated PressOct 19, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fernando Alonso hinted that he could return to race the Indianapolis 500 again in 2019 after he retires from Formula One.

The McLaren driver raced at Indianapolis in 2017. He led 27 laps and was in contention to win until his engine failed in an appearance that made a splash with race fans. He skipped the race this year to be part of the winning team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The two-time Formula One champion spoke Thursday ahead of this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix. He said racing Indianapolis remained an “attractive” idea but said he’s not ready to reveal his 2019 plans yet.

Alonso said any driver from a different series who would consider racing the Indy 500 would have a lot to think about. Testing the car on an oval track wore him out physically, he said.

“They need to commit to the race,” Alonso said. “I think if they just want to do a test they will never do the race after testing the car, because it feels quite bad. The car is self-steering to the left, you go on the straights and you are turning right and it feels very weird to drive the car.

“But then in the race it is just a different thing. You wake up your competitive instinct and you forget about all these weird things that those cars have and it’s a lot of fun. It’s part of history,” Alonso said.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo suggested he’d rather watch Alonso.

“Ovals creep me out a little bit. I won’t lie,” Ricciardo said. “It was cool watching Fernando do it.”