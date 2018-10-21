Photo and logo courtesy Global Rallycross Europe/Christian Houdek

New racing series, Global Rallycross Europe, to debut next May

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 21, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

European racing fans will have a new series to cheer for in 2019, as Global Rallycross Europe will soon make its debut.

Riding a slogan of “Be Loud, Be Wild, Be Real,” GRC Europe will feature the new Pantera RX6, a 500-plus horsepower livery for series contestants that was introduced Thursday at the series’ unveiling in Vienna, Austria.

GRC Europe will host races in England, Italy, Hungary, France, Germany and Austria or Slovakia. The 2019 season will run from May to October. The inaugural schedule is still being finalized.

Three-time World Rallycross Championship winner and Austrian native Max J. Pucher is CEO of MJP Promotions and founder of GRC Europe.

Pucher believes the series will be a success, based upon top competition but also with affordable costs for teams and drivers.

“It is a very exciting moment for me and my team,” Pucher said in a media release. “Standing here with the series set up and the new car in front of us, is as breathtaking as standing on the grid, when the lights go green.”

The plan for the new series is to race upon short, mixed-surface tracks.

“Rallycross is explosive, it’s pure emotion,” two-time Le Mans winner and former Formula One driver Alex Wurz said. “While driving, you are so focused, you nearly forget to breathe.”

Wurz’s father, Franz, is a former two-time European Rallycross winner and introduced the sport to his native Austria nearly 50 years ago. The younger Wurz plans to be a competitor in the new GRC Europe series.

“I have grown up with Rallycross,” Alex Wurz said. “Hence, I love the sport and fully support this project.”

Plans are to have a total of 15 Pantera RX6 cars entered in the GRC Europe GRC Titan championship class. A second category, GRC Supercars, will also be part of the series.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Fernando Alonso rules out 2019 season in IndyCar: ‘Was never an option’

IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 20, 2018, 10:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fernando Alonso has made his decision on racing in the IndyCar Series for the 2019 season – and it’s likely not what many expected.

Alonso, who is retiring from Formula One racing at the end of this season, made it clear at Circuit of the Americas, site of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix, that he will not be mounting a full-time or even part-time campaign in IndyCar next season.

That’s likely much to the dismay of countless fans, not to mention the IndyCar Series.

“I went there (Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama) and tested an Indy car in September just to know how the cars felt like,” Alonso said in an ESPN.com story. “But there was no hidden agenda, no other plan for the future.

“I’ve read people saying this was a setback for me but it wasn’t, because it was never in my plans to do a full IndyCar season, so nothing changed for me.”

What is certain for 2019 for Alonso is that he will drive for Toyota in the second half of the World Endurance Championship, which ends at Le Mans in June.

As a result, he can’t logistically do a full IndyCar season, but doesn’t rule out the possibility in the future, perhaps 2020 at the earliest.

“My program for next year has been clear for me for many months, but we need to put things together, do a crossover of many plans from different series, different companies and when it will always be settled we’ll make the announcement,” Alonso said. “But doing a full IndyCar season was never an option.

“I’ll want to do some IndyCar in the future but not next year for sure. That would mean doing 17 races, all in America, learning the category and the tracks from zero, so that would require a commitment and determination that was never in my plans.”

That, even though speculation was rampant that Alonso was definitely heading to IndyCar in 2019, with teams such as Andretti Autosport and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as the anticipated suitors for his talent.

The 2-time F1 champ isn’t totally ruling out a return to the Indy 500, but given his WEC pursuit, it may be difficult for him to devote two full weeks to racing (plus potential additional testing) at Indy again. He led 27 laps in his only prior Indy 500 in 2017 before engine failure with 21 laps to go.

The Spanierd hinted a couple of days ago that he would be back in the 500, but hedged that slightly in his most recent comments.

“Doing a race like we did last year, the Indy 500, is something we’re evaluating now but there’s no decision taken, far from it,” Alonso said.

Follow @JerryBonkowski