F1: Max Verstappen provides late-lap thrills at U.S. Grand Prix

Associated PressOct 22, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Leave it to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to provide some late-race thrills at the U.S. Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s key block on Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton late in Sunday’s race denied Hamilton a chance to maybe chase down Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen to win. And it helped deny Hamilton’s bid for the season championship.

Verstappen’s defensive skills allowed the Red Bull driver to finish second, his best result yet at the U.S Grand Prix, his fourth podium in six races. By keeping Hamilton third, it kept the season championship alive, even if just another week to the Mexican Grand Prix.

Last season, Verstappen had surged past Raikkonen on a final-lap pass to finish third. It was the kind of aggressive move that earned him the “Mad Max” nickname. Before he could even reach the podium, race officials declared Verstappen’s move illegal and bumped an angry Verstappen down to fifth.

The Circuit of the Americas this week installed a new curb on the same corner, dubbed “Verstoppen,” to punish drivers who tried anything similar this year. It worked when Verstappen hit it hard enough in qualifying to knock his car out of the session with a damaged suspension and gear box. He started Sunday’s race 18th.

The Dutch driver launched a furious attack through the field and found himself in the thick of things late Sunday. His move to block Hamilton wasn’t on the same corner with the curbs, and it came with him playing defense instead of being the aggressor.

Verstappen had to make multiple moves to keep Hamilton behind him and finally drove the Mercedes wide, forcing Hamilton to finally concede the position and the race.

“I was trying to get close to Kimi but at the same time keeping an eye on Lewis in my mirror. It was close, but we managed to hang on,” Verstappen said. “It is safe to say today went a lot better than expected.”

Knowing Verstappen’s aggressive nature, Hamilton said there was too much at stake to risk a collision.

“The key to me was to make sure I finished ahead of Seb. I don’t care when you win a championship, just that you win,” Hamilton said. “”For Max, to come back from so far, he did a great job.”

Verstappen has been just as aggressive at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

In 2016, race officials ruled he improperly left the track to gain an advantage on Vettel to finish third and he was bumped from the podium. Last season, Verstappen’s strong start sent him into the lead out of the first turn, while Hamilton and Vettel bumped each other. The collision ruptured one of Hamilton’s tires.

Verstappen won the race while Hamilton limped home in ninth place, but still won the season championship.

U.S. Grand Prix: Kimi Raikkonen wins first F1 race since 2013; Lewis Hamilton still shy of fifth title

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 21, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton’s bid to clinch a fifth Formula One championship in Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix came up short, as Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen won his first F1 race since 2013.

As a result, Hamilton’s closest challenger for the championship, Sebastian Vettel, saw his F1 title hopes remain alive for at least another race. Three races remain on the schedule now; next up is this coming weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Hamilton finished third, while Vettel finished fourth. Hamilton had won the last four U.S. Grand Prix’s and five of the last six at Circuit of the Americas coming into Sunday’s race.

It was an exceptional ride for Vettel, who recovered from first-lap contact with Daniel Ricciardo that spun Vettel around, leading him to roar back through the field after falling back to 15th place following the contact.

Raikkonen’s win at COTA in Austin, Texas, snapped a 112-race winless streak that dated back to the 2013 Australian Grand Prix (March 17, 2013), the longest drought between wins in F1 history. Riccardo Patrese previously held the record of 99 races between wins from 1983 to 1990.

“(Expletive) finally!” an exuberant Raikkonen said over his team radio after crossing the finish line for the first time in 2,044 days.

A Kimi Raikkonen fan celebrates at the podium ceremony following the U.S. Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit of The Americas. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Finnish driver earned his 21st career F1 triumph. At 39, he becomes the oldest F1 race winner since Nigel Mansell did so in 1994, also at the age of 39.

And in a nice bit of irony, Raikkonen’s win came exactly 11 years to the day that he won the F1 championship.

“I had to push hard, it was a battle,” Raikkonen said of Sunday’s race. “I had enough speed. We had to keep it consistent. Obviously, I’m happier than if I had finished second.”

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen also had a great run, starting 18th before finishing second.

Hamilton was forced to make a late pit stop, one more than his chief challengers, which likely cost him a shot at the title.

Even so, Hamilton still slightly increased his lead over Vettel from 67 to 70 points heading to Mexico City. Vettel must win each of the three remaining races to even stand a chance at overtaking Hamilton for the title.

However, even if Vettel wins at Mexico City, if Hamilton can finish seventh or better in the race, he will likely clinch the crown.

If Hamilton wins the championship, he’ll be only the third driver in F1 history to win five titles, tying him for second on the all-time championship wins list with Juan Manuel Fangio. Michael Schumacher owns the overall championship wins record with seven titles.

“We just have to keep working and pushing in the next race,” Hamilton said. “I’m still happy we got a top 3. It’s still close. Ferrari picked up their game this weekend so we’re going to push hard in the next race.”

Valtteri Bottas finished fifth, while sixth through 10th were Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez.

FINAL RESULTS:

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS
1 7 Kimi Räikkönen FERRARI 56 1:34:18.643 25
2 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER 56 +1.281s 18
3 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 56 +2.342s 15
4 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 56 +18.222s 12
5 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 56 +24.744s 10
6 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 56 +87.210s 8
7 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 56 +94.994s 6
8 31 Esteban Ocon FORCE INDIA MERCEDES 56 +99.288s 4
9 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 56 +100.657s 2
10 11 Sergio Perez FORCE INDIA MERCEDES 56 +101.080s 1
11 28 Brendon Hartley SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 55 +1 lap 0
12 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 55 +1 lap 0
13 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN RENAULT 55 +1 lap 0
14 10 Pierre Gasly SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA 55 +1 lap 0
15 35 Sergey Sirotkin WILLIAMS MERCEDES 55 +1 lap 0
16 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 54 +2 laps 0
NC 16 Charles Leclerc SAUBER FERRARI 31 DNF 0
NC 3 Daniel Ricciardo RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER 8 DNF 0
NC 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 2 DNF 0
NC 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN RENAULT 1 DNF 0

