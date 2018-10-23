JaguarUSA.com

Bryan Sellers aims to be first Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Champion

By Dan BeaverOct 23, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Bryan Sellers will leave the familiar confines of his Paul Miller Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and head into the unknown in 2019.

At the age of 36, Sellers has 25 years of competitive racing behind him and is turning his attention to the battery-powered Jaguar I-PACE sedan that he will driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – something he describes as “the way of the future.”

Racing for Ohio native Bobby Rahal, it is a connection that brings him home to his roots. Sellers was born in Centerville, Ohio. 

“I’m very proud to be a part of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Sellers said in a press release. “I grew up in Ohio watching Bobby (Rahal) win races and build an incredible racing program and it will be nice to finally get to see it from the inside.”

Sellers’ electric-powered Jaguar won’t have the same horsepower as the V10 Lamborghini that he steered to victory in the 2018 IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car championship with co-driver Madison Snow and Katherine Legge.

At his heart, Sellers is a  racer chasing a championship and it’s not the horsepower but the potential for close competition that drives him. Next year, he has an opportunity to win the first ever Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Championship.

In 2016, Jaguar joined the Formula E series. Now they are looking to make history with the world’s first all-electric production-based international race series that will compete at 10 venues next year in support of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The series’ 10 venues will be international, racing on tracks in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, China, Italy, Mexico, France, Monaco, Germany and the USA, which will showcase electric cars on the streets of Brooklyn, New York, in July.

“Electric cars are clearly the way of the future and to be involved with the first electric production car racing series is very important to me,” Sellers said. “I’m very thankful to everyone at RLL and Jaguar for giving me this opportunity.”

Sellers raced fulltime in the American LeMans Series from 2005 through 2013 – amassing four victories and two other podium finishes. In 30 career races in the Grand-Am Series, he added three more visits to the podium.

But it was last year that was clearly the highlight for Sellers. For the second time in his career, he scored multiple wins in a series (Sellers had two wins in ALMS in 2011), but he stood on the podium eight times in addition to winning the championship.

Joining Sellers in the I-PACE eTROPHY Championship Jaguar next year will be Legge, who was one of his co-drivers in 2018.

“Experience, maturity and pace are very important qualities that I was looking for when we chose our driver lineup,” said Rahal, the former IndyCar Champion and Indy 500 winner.

The series will kickoff with the Formula E season-opener in Riyadh on December 15, 2018. They will not run in conjunction with the next two Formula E rounds and will rejoin for most of the remainder of the 2019 season.

2019 Supercross schedule announced, triple crown returns

Supercrosslive.com
By Dan BeaverOct 23, 2018, 2:41 PM EDT
On the heels of his $1 million win and triple crown championship, Eli Tomac is already anticipating the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The 17-race season drew more than one million fans in 2018.

“We’re really looking forward to defending the Triple Crown Championship in 2019,” Tomac said in a press release. “The team was excited to take home the inaugural championship last year, and the three Main Event format is the same as the Monster Energy Cup, which we just recently won. Of course, the goal is always to win the overall Supercross Championship, but these races should be fun for the fans because they are short, fast and intense.”

In 2019, the three cities to host the Triple Crown will Anaheim, California at Angel Stadium, Detroit’s Ford Field, and Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Anaheim’s race will run on January 19 in conjunction with the third race on the schedule. Detroit will be held February 23 and Houston will run on March 30.

During these weekends, three Main Events will be run instead of the typical one. Qualification races will advance 22 riders into the mains in each class. Olympic-style scoring will allow contribute to the riders’ overall position, which in turn will award championship points.

I addition, two 250SX class East/West Showdown races are part of the schedule. On March 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and May 4 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The fastest 22 riders from both regions will get a rare opportunity to race head-to-head in these events.

“I think the East/West showdowns are really cool and a fun change in the schedule, especially for the fans,” said Christian Craig of GEICO Honda. “The best part is probably finding out which coast is more dominant or if they are pretty even.”

The 2019 season will also feature the highly anticipated runs of four rookies in the premier class. Joey Savatgy, Justin Hill, Zach Osborne and Aaron Plessinger will all debut on 450s January 5 at Angel Stadium. 