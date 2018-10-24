IndyCar: Bryan Herta, son Colton to race together this weekend at Laguna Seca

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Call it a four-wheel, father-son bonding experience.

That’s what father Bryan Herta and son Colton will share as they race with each other in this weekend California 8 Hours presented by Pirelli World Challenge at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The 48-year-old Bryan, of course, is a minority owner of Andretti Autosport and a former IndyCar driver. Son Colton, who is just 18 years old, recently joined Harding Steinbrenner Racing for the 2019 IndyCar season.

Father and son, along with friend George Kurtz, will drive one of two Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai i30 N TCR touring cars in the eight-hour endurance race, according to IndyCar.com.

Piloting the other car will be drivers Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis, who won the Pirelli World Challenge TCR team championship this season.

“This is something we wanted to do since we heard about the race last spring,” Bryan Herta told IndyCar.com.

Added Colton Herta, “Yeah, I’m super excited. It’s like a no-pressure situation, just go out and have fun. It’s nice to have that after a long eight months of driving and being very serious.”

This marks the second time father and son have raced together, having done so previously in 2016 in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill race.

“Colton and I really had a blast the last time we raced together,” Bryan Herta told IndyCar.com’s Mark Robinson. “This should be a lot of fun.”

Click here to read the full IndyCar.com story about the Hertas racing together this weekend.

