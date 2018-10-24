IndyCar: Will Power gets hero’s welcome back home in Australia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can take the boy out of Australia, but you can’t take Australia out of the boy.

Defending Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power is currently on a whirlwind tour of his native land, where he’s being feted for what he did in May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

.@12WillPower is back home in Australia 🇦🇺 and has been on a media tour back home. Don’t miss this hilarious interview with The Project! 🏁 https://t.co/Z8VTI89EuP — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) October 22, 2018

Trying to keep Beau entertained for a 16 hour flight to Australia will be interesting… Hopefully he sleeps 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Cp4Cxf18mk — Will Power (@12WillPower) October 19, 2018

And now that he’s won the biggest race in the world, Power told the Australian Associated Press that he wants to win the biggest race in Australia, the Bathurst 1000.

“I’d love to do Bathurst again,” Power said. “We’ve definitely talked about it.”

But because of his regular day job, Power likely won’t get a chance to race again on his home soil for at least the next several years. Still, he hopes to do so within five years, he said.

“It’s hard for me to get the time to fly over without it affecting the Indy car season,” Power said. “That’s the hang up. It’s all got to work with the team.”

Power has one previous start in what many consider Australia’s answer to the Indy 500 when he finished 18th with co-driver Mark Larkham in the 2002 Bathurst 1000.

All told, Power has six career starts in Australian Supercars, the most recent being in 2012 during a race on the country’s Gold Coast.

