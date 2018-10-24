IndyCar: Will Power gets hero’s welcome back home in Australia

You can take the boy out of Australia, but you can’t take Australia out of the boy.
Defending Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power is currently on a whirlwind tour of his native land, where he’s being feted for what he did in May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
And now that he’s won the biggest race in the world, Power told the Australian Associated Press that he wants to win the biggest race in Australia, the Bathurst 1000.
“I’d love to do Bathurst again,” Power said. “We’ve definitely talked about it.”
But because of his regular day job, Power likely won’t get a chance to race again on his home soil for at least the next several years. Still, he hopes to do so within five years, he said.
“It’s hard for me to get the time to fly over without it affecting the Indy car season,” Power said. “That’s the hang up. It’s all got to work with the team.”
Power has one previous start in what many consider Australia’s answer to the Indy 500 when he finished 18th with co-driver Mark Larkham in the 2002 Bathurst 1000.
All told, Power has six career starts in Australian Supercars, the most recent being in 2012 during a race on the country’s Gold Coast.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Call it a four-wheel, father-son bonding experience.
That’s what father Bryan Herta and son Colton will share as they race with each other in this weekend California 8 Hours presented by Pirelli World Challenge at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
The 48-year-old Bryan, of course, is a minority owner of Andretti Autosport and a former IndyCar driver. Son Colton, who is just 18 years old, recently joined Harding Steinbrenner Racing for the 2019 IndyCar season.
Father and son, along with friend George Kurtz, will drive one of two Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai i30 N TCR touring cars in the eight-hour endurance race, according to IndyCar.com.
Piloting the other car will be drivers Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis, who won the Pirelli World Challenge TCR team championship this season.
“This is something we wanted to do since we heard about the race last spring,” Bryan Herta told IndyCar.com.
Added Colton Herta, “Yeah, I’m super excited. It’s like a no-pressure situation, just go out and have fun. It’s nice to have that after a long eight months of driving and being very serious.”
This marks the second time father and son have raced together, having done so previously in 2016 in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill race.
“Colton and I really had a blast the last time we raced together,” Bryan Herta told IndyCar.com’s Mark Robinson. “This should be a lot of fun.”
Click here to read the full IndyCar.com story about the Hertas racing together this weekend.
Follow @JerryBonkowski