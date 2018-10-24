Schmidt Peterson Motorsports names new general manager

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced Wednesday that Piers Phillips has stepped down after three years as General Manager of the organization, effective immediately.

“After considerate and thoughtful discussions about the future of both the organization and Phillips’ involvement, his departure was a joint decision,” according to a media release.

Team manager Taylor Kiel has been named the organization’s new GM.

The 31-year-old Kiel has been with the organization since 2008.

“Both Ric (SPM co-owner Ric Peterson) and I are very thankful to Piers for the impact he has had on the team for the last three years and for helping us to get to where we are today,” noted Sam Schmidt, co-owner of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

“We wish him nothing but the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”