‘Retired’ Jenson Button tied for lead in Japan sports car series, puts LA house up for sale

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 25, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
After just over a year, retired Formula One driver Jenson Button has decided to put Los Angeles in his rearview mirror.

And the former F1 champ hopes to make a nice profit in the process. (Click on the story link nelow and check out the full photo gallery of Button’s home.)

According to a Los Angeles Times story, Button has placed his Brentwood neighborhood home on sale for $6.85 million. If he gets the asking price, it will be a about a $750,000 profit over the $6.1 million he paid for the two-story Cape Cod abode last year.

Button obviously had good taste when he first bought the house. Here’s how The Times described what will soon be Button’s former home:

“(It) offers 4,800 square feet of living space filled with an elegant mixture of hardwood floors, paneled walls, crown molding and modern lighting fixtures.”

The house has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Outside, the backyard has a relaxation patio that The Times said includes “a fire pit, a wet bar and a swimming pool with a spa fill out the backyard space.”

There’s no word where Button, 38, will be moving to, whether he’ll stay in the U.S. or move back home to his native Great Britain.

One potential possibility could be relocating to Japan. Button is currently competing in the Japanese Super GT Series, which wraps up Nov. 10-11 at Motegi.

Piloting a Honda NSX-GT, Button and teammate Naoki Yamamoto are tied for first place in the GT500 series, with one podium and two other top 10 finishes despite missing one of the first seven races.

One other name of note currently racing in the series is Felix Rosenqvist, who will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar in 2019, teaming with defending series champ Scott Dixon.

Button spent 18 years in F1, winning 15 races and the 2009 championship.

Alexander Rossi to become latest IndyCar driver to tackle Baja 1000

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 25, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Being a one-race teammate with Fernando Alonso in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 has apparently inspired IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi in a unique way.

Here’s the explanation:

Alonso not only is a two-time Formula One champion, he also has prestigious wins in the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his racing resume.

He may give Indy another run in 2019 in hopes of essentially becoming only the second driver to win motorsports’ “triple crown” (Graham Hill is the only driver to do so to date).

As for Rossi, he won the 2016 Indianapolis 500 as a rookie. While Monaco and Le Mans may one day be in his future, Rossi now wants to add another prestigious win to his own resume.

Rossi, who finished second in the 2018 IndyCar Series standings, will step out of his Honda-powered Andretti Autosport comfort zone next month and into a Honda of another kind: a Honda Unlimited Ridgeline in the SCORE Baja 1000 off-road race in Baja, Mexico.

For the record, if he completes the entire race, Rossi will travel nearly 807 miles — over 300 miles longer than what he drove in his Indy 500 victory.

Rossi will have a great teammate in the Nov. 16-17 race: two-time Baja 1000 class winner Jeff Proctor. The 1000 is considered one of the most trying tests of man and machine.

“It’s just one of those iconic races,” Rossi recently told IndyCar.com. “There’s a Honda connection, so I just figured why not?”

Rossi, 27, has already completed a few days of testing, but will have another week-plus of testing on the full Baja course as the race weekend draws closer.

“You’ll kind of drive your section of the course multiple times for a couple days with your co-driver and navigator, and make close to 800 notes for 200 miles.

Could Rossi be asking tips from former Baja 1000 competitors Sebastien Bourdais, left, and Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay? (Photo: IndyCar)

“You’ll have a good idea of where you’re going, then once the race starts, you kind of just go by the seat of your pants a little bit.”

Once the green flag falls to start the race, Rossi will join a select fraternity of current and former IndyCar drivers who’ve battled the treacherous Baja course, including Parnelli Jones, Rick Mears, Danny Sullivan, Buddy Rice, Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sebastien Bourdais, Robby Gordon, NBC Sports IndyCar analyst Paul Tracy and Jimmy Vasser.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Rossi told IndyCar.com. “(It’s) something new, something different. Looking forward to the experience.”

Click here to read the full IndyCar.com story on Rossi’s pending great adventure.

