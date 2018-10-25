Walter Payton’s 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo headlines this weekend’s Mecum Auction

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2018 Mecum Auctions season continues this weekend with more than 10 hours of live coverage on NBCSN of its Chicago auction, including a five-hour live block on Friday at noon ET, headlined by Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton’s 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo.
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide streaming coverage this weekend’s Mecum Auctions: Chicago coverage.
Mecum Auctions: Chicago will showcase an estimated 1,000 classic and collector cars, highlighted by the 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo, which retains Payton’s ‘Sweetness’ license plate and bracket. The vehicle is one of 1,200 Porsche 930 Turbos produced in the United States in 1979. In addition, Mecum Auctions: Chicago will showcase four vehicle from the McDonald’s Classics Collection, including a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and a 1955 Chrysler New Yorker St. Regis.
Live coverage from Schaumburg, Ill., on NBCSN includes a five-hour live block on Friday at 12 p.m. ET, as well as live coverage on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN will also air delayed coverage on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.
Scott Hoke will host NBCSN’s Mecum Auctions coverage on-site in Schaumburg alongside analysts John Kraman, Stephen Cox, Bill Stephens and reporter Katie Osborne. Mecum Auctions is led by Dana Mecum, Founder and President of Mecum Auctions for the past 30 years.
Following is NBC Sports’ Mecum Auctions: Chicago telecast schedule on NBCSN:
|
Date
|
Coverage
|
Time (ET)
|
Thurs., Oct. 25
|
Mecum Auctions: Chicago
|
2 p.m.
|
Fri., Oct. 26
|
Mecum Auctions: Chicago
|
12 p.m.
|
Mecum Auctions: Chicago*
|
11:30 p.m.
|
Sat., Oct. 27
|
Mecum Auctions: Chicago
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Mecum Auctions: Chicago*
|
5 p.m.
|
Mecum Auctions: Chicago*
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Sun., Oct. 28
|
Mecum Auctions: Chicago**
|
9 p.m.
*Same-Day Delay
**Next-Day Delay