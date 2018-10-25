Getty Images

Wickens’ crash may have Tony Stewart reconsidering Indy 500 return

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart is reconsidering a return to the Indianapolis 500 in part because of injuries Robert Wickens suffered in an IndyCar crash.

Stewart has been consistent in his desire to run at least one IndyCar race on an oval, preferably at Pocono Raceway, to acclimate himself to the car before he entered the Indianapolis 500.

Wickens suffered severe injuries in an Aug. 19 crash at Pocono that included a thoracic spinal fracture and a fractured neck.

“After Robert Wickens got hurt, I don’t know how excited I am about it anymore,” Stewart told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Thursday. “You watch Robert get hurt and ask yourself if it’s really worth it.”

Stewart is in his second full season of retirement as a NASCAR driver but has packed his schedule full with sprint car events. A return to his roots made the three-time NASCAR champion long for Indianapolis again.

Stewart is an Indiana native who holds the Indy 500 above all other events in the world. He won twice there in NASCAR’s Brickyard 400, but was never able to win the Indy 500 and last entered “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in 2001.

Stewart has five starts in the Indianapolis 500, starting on the pole as a rookie in 1996 and leading 64 laps in a career-best fifth in 1997.

Stewart turns 49 next May and any return to Indy has been pushed to his 2020 plans. The Indy 500 is the first oval race on the IndyCar schedule, so Stewart would not get the warmup he desires in time for next year’s race.

He said he’s got “a lot of offers on the table,” but a decision likely won’t be made until midseason next year. A return to the Indy 500 could set Stewart back in sprint cars, which is what he plans to race consistently for a long time.

“We had a big improvement in our performance in the sprint car this year and we did it because we raced every shot we had,” Stewart said. “I’m not going to have an IndyCar career, so if I do it, I am going to have to put a lot of effort into it.

“If I do that, I’m going to be taking away from the racing I want to be doing for quite a while. So I need to reevaluate if Indy is something I really want to do.”

Alexander Rossi to become latest IndyCar driver to tackle Baja 1000

IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 25, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Being a one-race teammate with Fernando Alonso in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 has apparently inspired IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi in a unique way.

Here’s the explanation:

Alonso not only is a two-time Formula One champion, he also has prestigious wins in the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his racing resume.

He may give Indy another run in 2019 in hopes of essentially becoming only the second driver to win motorsports’ “triple crown” (Graham Hill is the only driver to do so to date).

As for Rossi, he won the 2016 Indianapolis 500 as a rookie. While Monaco and Le Mans may one day be in his future, Rossi now wants to add another prestigious win to his own resume.

Rossi, who finished second in the 2018 IndyCar Series standings, will step out of his Honda-powered Andretti Autosport comfort zone next month and into a Honda of another kind: a Honda Unlimited Ridgeline in the SCORE Baja 1000 off-road race in Baja, Mexico.

For the record, if he completes the entire race, Rossi will travel nearly 807 miles — over 300 miles longer than what he drove in his Indy 500 victory.

Rossi will have a great teammate in the Nov. 16-17 race: two-time Baja 1000 class winner Jeff Proctor. The 1000 is considered one of the most trying tests of man and machine.

“It’s just one of those iconic races,” Rossi recently told IndyCar.com. “There’s a Honda connection, so I just figured why not?”

Rossi, 27, has already completed a few days of testing, but will have another week-plus of testing on the full Baja course as the race weekend draws closer.

“You’ll kind of drive your section of the course multiple times for a couple days with your co-driver and navigator, and make close to 800 notes for 200 miles.

Could Rossi be asking tips from former Baja 1000 competitors Sebastien Bourdais, left, and Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay? (Photo: IndyCar)

“You’ll have a good idea of where you’re going, then once the race starts, you kind of just go by the seat of your pants a little bit.”

Once the green flag falls to start the race, Rossi will join a select fraternity of current and former IndyCar drivers who’ve battled the treacherous Baja course, including Parnelli Jones, Rick Mears, Danny Sullivan, Buddy Rice, Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sebastien Bourdais, Robby Gordon, NBC Sports IndyCar analyst Paul Tracy and Jimmy Vasser.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Rossi told IndyCar.com. “(It’s) something new, something different. Looking forward to the experience.”

Click here to read the full IndyCar.com story on Rossi’s pending great adventure.

