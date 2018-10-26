Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

Haas F1 to become Rich Energy Haas F1 in 2019

By Dan BeaverOct 26, 2018
Haas Formula 1 has announced a deal with a British energy drink company that will change the name of the team to Rich Energy Haas F1 Team.

The partnership is described as a multi-year deal that impacts the team name and will result in a significant livery change to incorporate the colors of Rich Energy.

“We are delighted to become the official title partner of Haas F1 Team in Formula One,” said William Storey, chief executive officer of Rich Energy in a press release. “Our companies share a synergy in our work ethos, and our desire to bring something new to the table in an environment made up of established brands.

“We revel in competition, and through our distinctive collaboration, we’re looking to further prosper, delivering an exciting concept for the promotion of Rich Energy to the consumer along the way. Formula One is a premium product in its own right, and our partnership with Haas F1 Team ensures we have a prized asset on which to build our global marketing efforts.”

Rich Energy, which was launched six year ago, will use Formula 1 as the centerpiece of its worldwide marketing campaign to expand beyond the 30 countries that currently sell its product.

“Securing a title partner in Rich Energy is another milestone moment in the development of Haas F1 Team,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal, Haas F1 Team. “We welcome their commitment to us as an organization, and together we share an ambition to advance further in our respective fields.

“It’s going to be exciting for us as a team to be the focal point of Rich Energy’s marketing endeavors, as we go into both new and existing consumer markets around the world in Formula One. As we have seen already this season, our own continued push for performance has delivered on-track, and I have no doubt that the platform we provide for Rich Energy will translate into equally favorable dividends.”

In just its third year of existence, Haas F1 sits fifth in the overall constructors’ standings.

Drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean sit ninth and 13th in the drivers standings.

Team Penske announces organizational changes

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 26, 2018
Team Penske has announced several organizational changes for their IndyCar and IMSA racing program.

Ron Ruzewski has been promoted to managing director, reporting to Team Penske president Tim Cindric. Ruzewski most recently served as technical director. In his new role, Ruzewski will oversee the team’s IndyCar and Acura Team Penske IMSA.

Ruzewski replaces Clive Howell who will retire at the end of 2018 after 39 years of service.

Kyle Moyer has been promoted to general manager of the IndyCar program.

Jon Bouslog has also beem promoted to general manager and will lead the two full-time Daytona Prototype entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series.

The changes are effective immediately.

“It’s hard to imagine Team Penske without Clive Howell as he has played such a key role in creating the culture that we refer to as the Penske Way,” said Cindric in a press release. “That said, one of our biggest strengths has been the depth we have throughout the organization. Ron, Kyle and Jon have nearly 50 years of collective experience with Team Penske. Their leadership will continue to bring continuity to our programs and we are confident in their ability to build on what has already been achieved.”

Team Penske won this year’s Indy 500 and six total wins in the IndyCar series.

Acura Team Penske earned six podium finishes and three poles in 2018.