Team Penske announces organizational changes

Team Penske has announced several organizational changes for their IndyCar and IMSA racing program.

Ron Ruzewski has been promoted to managing director, reporting to Team Penske president Tim Cindric. Ruzewski most recently served as technical director. In his new role, Ruzewski will oversee the team’s IndyCar and Acura Team Penske IMSA.

Ruzewski replaces Clive Howell who will retire at the end of 2018 after 39 years of service.

Kyle Moyer has been promoted to general manager of the IndyCar program.

Jon Bouslog has also beem promoted to general manager and will lead the two full-time Daytona Prototype entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series.

The changes are effective immediately.

“It’s hard to imagine Team Penske without Clive Howell as he has played such a key role in creating the culture that we refer to as the Penske Way,” said Cindric in a press release. “That said, one of our biggest strengths has been the depth we have throughout the organization. Ron, Kyle and Jon have nearly 50 years of collective experience with Team Penske. Their leadership will continue to bring continuity to our programs and we are confident in their ability to build on what has already been achieved.”

Team Penske won this year’s Indy 500 and six total wins in the IndyCar series.

Acura Team Penske earned six podium finishes and three poles in 2018.