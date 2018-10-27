Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

Hamilton says Mercedes will have earned F1 title despite Ferrari mistakes

Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) Lewis Hamilton said Thursday that another Formula One championship would be one earned by him and Mercedes – not one thrown away by Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel won the first two races of 2018 to set up what promised to be a dramatic chase for a fifth career championship between him and Hamilton. Now Hamilton’s dominant second half of the season, helped by a rash of mistakes by Vettel and Ferrari, has the Mercedes driver set to win the crown even if he finishes as low as seventh Sunday.

“I see a lot of people write a lot of stories saying things have been `handed’ to Mercedes this season,” Hamilton said. “That naturally takes away from the job the team and I have done.”

Vettel has taken criticism over Ferrari’s season of miscues. That includes last week at the U.S. Grand Prix, won by his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen while Vettel missed the podium.

Vettel said the driver with the most points at the end of the season deservedly wins the title. Saying another driver lost it wouldn’t be fair, he said.

“For the words to come from a four-time world champion, that’s positive to hear,” Hamilton said in advance of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix. “He’s been a great competitor this year. It’s been so hot for both of us. I look forward to many more years of us racing together right at the top.”

Ferrari’s blunders certainly made Hamilton’s season easier. There have been crashes, pit stop and tire mistakes, and practice penalties that cost Ferrari wins and race position.

Vettel’s last victory came in Belgium six races ago and he’s missed the podium three times in the last five. The U.S. Grand Prix included Vettel’s three-spot starting grid penalty and an early-lap bump with Red Bull’s Daniel Riccardo that caused him to spin.

Vettel had the car for the podium in Texas, maybe even the win, but he didn’t have the patience.

Other drivers on the grid were reluctant to criticize Vettel’s season, but noted the German might have driven too hard out of desperation..

“I think Sebastian is a fantastic driver. It’s very hard to judge the performance of someone when you’re not on the team and you don’t know exactly what is going on,” said Force India’s Sergio Perez. “Obviously we have seen some mistakes. Probably at the end he was just desperate, trying to achieve what was probably not possible, but he’s a four-time world champion.”

Raikkonen, who has only three races left with Ferrari before he switches to Sauber in 2019, tread lightly.

“Sometimes it happens and he pushes and he pushes and he pushes and sometimes he gets it wrong and unfortunately it happened to him a few times,” Raikkonen said. “I think we’ve all gone through it. It’s part of the game.”

Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen take different paths in racing careers

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 26, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) Formula One’s two old-timers, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso, are taking very different paths into the late stages of their racing careers.

At 39, Raikkonen is on a front-running team with Ferrari but has already charted a course toward the back next season with Sauber. Alonso, 37, is stuck in the middle with McLaren and has opted to leave F1 at the end of the season.

Both former F1 champions say they are happy with the course they’ve chosen.

“I stop because I did everything I wanted in F1,” Alonso said ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

He has just three races left in his F1 career and the local crowd is giving him a big “Adios Alonso!” send-off. The Mexico City race draws some of the biggest crowds of the season, and fans are being asked to download and print masks of Alonso’s face to wear during the pre-race drivers’ parade.

“The next races are going to be very emotional for me,” Alonso said. “Mexico is a special place because the crowd is very passionate about racing and they are too close to the drivers, it*s going to be a little party. I wish I can give them a good show.

“I can’t wait for Sunday and to be able to see (the masks),” he added. “It’s going to be something that I will remember forever.”

Alonso can reflect on a special career that hasn’t had many special moments in recent years. He won championships with Renault in 2005-2006 and finished second with Ferrari in 2010, 2012 and 2013, although the 2013 season was thoroughly dominated by Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel.

He’s come nowhere close to those marks since. He hasn’t won a race since 2013. His second career stint with McLaren has provided four years of frustration.

“The fact he’s leaving I think is a big loss for Formula One,” said Renault driver Carlos Sainz. “I think it’s something for Formula One and everyone to consider why one of the best drivers is leaving and why we cannot have a bit more competitive grid.”

Alonso insists he’s not getting chased out of F1 by the losing. He has different racing interests now. A return to the Indianapolis 500 remains possible after his 2017 debut had him in the running to win before late-race engine failure. He drove on the winning team in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Happy with the time here, thankful to teams, fans and achievements I never dreamed of 20 years ago. Now ready to enjoy other things in motorsport and life,” Alonso tweeted Friday.

Raikkonen has had his racing battles with Alonso, winning his championship in 2007 with Ferrari.

“The fact is we’re all going to stop at some point,” Raikkonen said. “Us older ones have to go at some point.”

Not Raikkonen. At least not yet.

Raikkonen is enjoying his best season since his return to Ferrari in 2014. He got his first win since 2013 at the U.S. Grand Prix last week. His nine other podium finishes this season have Ferrari in a tight battle with Mercedes for the constructor’s championship. But he’s going to Sauber in 2019, which is currently ranked ninth in the standings.

Raikkonen likely won’t taste much success there. But he wanted to stay in F1 and his new team is near his home in Switzerland. He says he has no hard feelings about getting dropped from Ferrari for 21-year-old Sauber driver Charles Leclerc.

Raikkonen tried other racing when he drove rally cars in 2010 and tried NASCAR in 2011. By 2012 he was back in Formula One. And that’s where he’s staying, even if it’s not at the front.

“I think people don’t understand I’m actually very happy where I’m going. I had my time with Ferrari. I won my championship with them,” Raikkonen said. “I want different challenges … My family will be happy, I’m happy to be with my family.”

Winning doesn’t quite bring the big celebration it used to. His Texas victory party was small, he said.

“It takes a long time to recover these days,” Raikkonen said. “That is definitely not the nice part. But the first part is always fun.”