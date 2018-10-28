Lewis Hamilton (L) is congratulated on his 5th F1 championship by chief challenger Sebastian Vettel. Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton wins F1 title, Max Verstappen wins Mexican Grand Prix

Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 7:11 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won his fifth career Formula One championship with a fourth-place finish Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix, a race dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton’s season championship was all but assured, and after a brief bid for the lead off the start and a scary run off the track late, he finished off the title with a drive further into the F1 record books. The British driver tied the late Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina for second-most titles in F1 history. Only Germany’s Michael Schumacher has more with seven.

The 33-year-old Hamilton won titles with McLaren in 2008 and with Mercedes in 2014, 2015 and 2017. He also clinched last season’s title in Mexico City.

Verstappen earned his fifth career victory and defended his 2017 race win.

\Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Mexico Grand Prix.

At age 33, Hamilton can set his sights on something previously unthinkable: chasing Schumacher.

Hamilton’s championship this season arguably ranks among his best. For the second consecutive year, he fended off a strong challenge from Ferrari in a season when even Hamilton had to admit the Italian team often had the stronger car.

Title rival Sebastian Vettel finished second Sunday and Ferrari also took third with Kimi Raikkonen

Hamilton has won four of his five titles with Mercedes and he’s contract through 2020, a deal he extended this season. And even with Ferrari’s mechanical gains, Mercedes shows no signs of slowing down.

Hamilton’s drive wasn’t the Sunday leisure spin he’d hoped for as he complained of problems with the car and tires much of the race. He even had a drive off into the grass when he missed the corner out of the long straight at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. He got the car back on the track with any damage, except for a moment’s aggravation on his historic day.

“A very, very surreal moment,” Hamilton said of his championship. “I was just trying to bring the car home.”

Red Bull had dominated qualifying to earn its first 1-2 start of the hybrid engine era, but pole-sitter Daniel Ricciardo was beaten off the line by Verstappen and Hamilton. Ricciardo’s race ended late with engine failure.

Hamilton could have let the Red Bulls ride off from the start, but he’d promised to look for a shot to grab the lead. He nearly found it when he saw a gap between the Red Bulls and tried to take it. The straight line power of his nosed his car in front until Verstappen cut under him at the first corner.

“The start was the key,” Verstappen said. “I was determined to win today.”

Hamilton could afford to back off because all he had to do to finish no worse than seventh to win the championship. And even that would have Vettel to win.

Hamilton’s primary goal was to avoid trouble. A bump from Vettel at the first turn punctured a tire which relegated him to ninth.

Vettel, a four-time champion himself, opened the season with a strong charge of two straight victories before Hamilton and Mercedes dominated the second half of the season.

Vettel will have the small consolation of beating Hamilton in the title-clinching race, passing him about midway through on a run down the long straight in a test of power between F1’s top two teams

Hamilton wrapped up the title with two races left.

“He did a superb job all year,” Vettel said. “I would have loved to hang in there a little bit longer.”

Robert Wickens vows to walk again, further clarifies his paralysis

IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 27, 2018, 11:10 PM EDT
Robert Wickens knows he has a long road ahead of him after being rendered a paraplegic from injuries sustained in a horrific crash early in the ABC Supply 500 IndyCar race August 19 at Pocono Raceway.

The 29-year-old Canadian driver also knows the strong concern from his fans, media and the IndyCar community and how supportive they are for his recovery, rehabilitation and well-being.

Wickens publicly revealed for the first time late Thursday night on his Instagram account the extent of the spinal cord injury he suffered in the race, admitting he is a paraplegic, paralyzed from his chest down.

MORE: IndyCar: Robert Wickens reveals he’s paralyzed from vicious August crash

But Wickens is not letting his present condition impact his optimism for a better future condition.

One day after his Instagram post, Wickens took to Twitter to give further clarification on what he’s going through and what the future potentially holds.

Wickens vows in his lengthy tweet to walk again:

So we cannot tell you a definitive answer if I will walk again. But I have full intentions of doing just that.

Here’s the full text from Wickens’ most recent tweet:

“I just wanted to clarify a few things. There seems to be some confusion about what the word ‘paraplegic’ really means. Please read my statement below. Thank you all for your amazing support! You’re all a big part in helping me get back on my feet!

“There was no ‘announcement’ to confirm I was paralyzed. I’ve been paralyzed the moment I hit the fence pole in Pocono. We were very clear that I had a spinal cord injury in the press release issued by SPM (Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports), but I guess people are not aware of what that means and are just speculating.

“Paralyzed & paraplegic are paralysis from the level of injury on the lower half. I’m paralyzed from the chest down. The level of my injury which is T4.

“People may not be paraplegics forever. Since my spinal cord injury was ‘incomplete’ the nerves may be able to find a way back to my legs. Incomplete means the spinal cord was not severed, it was only bruised. In months time the swelling will go down and we will learn more on how much nerve regeneration happens.

“The doctors have told us every SCI (spinal cord injury) is different. Two people with the same injury may heal differently. One may walk again and one may not. Each body heals differently. So we cannot tell you a definitive answer if I will walk again. But I have full intentions of doing just that.

“The good news is, I already have most feeling and some movement back in my legs, so there is hope over the course of 24 months that I may regain enough movement to walk again! So far the signs are promising, but I’m trying not to get ahead of myself! I am just keeping my head down and working until my therapist and doctors tell me to stop!

“Thank you for all your support! And I hope this has brought some clarity on all of this.

“PS – Sorry for the long read.”

Here is Wickens’ actual tweet:

Wickens was injured when his race car touched wheels with the car of Ryan Hunter-Reay. The impact sent Wickens’ Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda airborne and into the Turn 2 catchfence at Pocono Raceway.

Wickens’ car bounced off the fencing, spun several times in mid-air before landing on the racetrack, and ultimately came to rest against the interior retaining wall.

After a lengthy and careful extrication process, Wickens was airlifted to Lehigh Valley – Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Upon examination, it was determined Wickens had suffered a spinal cord injury, thoracic spinal fracture, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, four broken ribs, a broken right forearm, a broken elbow, fractures in both hands and a pulmonary contusion.

Wickens remained in the Allentown hospital for nearly two weeks before being moved to a hospital in Indianapolis. At both hospitals, he underwent several surgeries to treat his injuries.

He subsequently was moved to a rehabilitation facility near the Indianapolis hospital, and according to The Associated Press on Friday, has recently been relocated to another rehab facility in Colorado.

