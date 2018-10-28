NHRA Las Vegas: ‘Playoff perfect’ Steve Torrence clinches Top Fuel championship

Oct 28, 2018
Steve Torrence capped off one of the most spectacular seasons in NHRA Top Fuel history – and there’s still one race left to go in the season.

In Sunday’s NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Torrence captured his first career NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Top Fuel championship, becoming the 30th driver to do so in the history of the class.

But as big as it was for the Texas native to win the championship, how he did it was equally as big of a story. He continued his perfect run in the six-race Countdown to the Championship, remaining undefeated with his fifth consecutive win in as many races in the six-race playoffs (as well as a record 10th overall season win).

Not only is Torrence the only driver in NHRA Top Fuel (or Funny Car) history to win four straight Countdown races, he’s now the first driver in the sport’s annals to win five straight Countdown races. He also now has 26 career Top Fuel national event wins.

Two weeks from now in the season-ending Auto Club Finals (Nov. 8-11) at Pomona, California, and even with the championship already wrapped up, Torrence and his Capco Contractors/Torrence Motorsports team will look to become the first driver and team in NHRA history to win all six playoff races.

Torrence clinched the championship in Sunday’s semifinal round win over Richie Crampton, then went on to defeat Leah Pritchett in the final round to win playoff race No. 5 in 2018.

“This is a lifelong goal right here,” Torrence said. “All the glory goes to God, my mom and dad, because without them none of this would be even be possible.

“Every one of those Capco boys on that race team because they put their heart in it and it is hard to beat people with heart. All the boys back home at Capco, we got it done guys. This is unreal. To all those people who said we couldn’t do it, we are here.”

In Funny Car: J.R. Todd moved into first place in the standings with his fifth win of the season for Kalitta Motorsports.

Todd defeated Matt Hagan in the final round to not only take over the points lead, but now has a 74-point edge heading to Pomona over defending Funny Car champ Robert Hight, who uncharacteristically lost in the first round of eliminations Sunday.

This is the seventh Funny Car win for Todd, the 16th in his career and his second win at The Strip this season.

“It is so awesome to drive a car like that when it is that consistent,” Todd said. “You don’t have to worry about if you are going to have to go out there and pedal it or things like that.

“You can go up there and smack the tree as hard as you can and keep that thing stuck down the groove. It is a lot of fun to drive. We still have some unfinished business in Pomona. Hopefully we can go there and come out of it with two trophies (championship and race win).”

In Pro Stock: Reigning Pro Stock champ Bo Butner roared to the win, just two days after announcing that he will not be returning to the Pro Stock ranks in 2019, but rather will return to his Sportsman racing roots.

Butner defeated two-time Pro Stock champ Erica Enders in Sunday’s final run. It was Butner’s second win of the season and his fifth final round appearance at The Strip in the past four seasons.

“We started off like gangbusters, win in Pomona, ran good at Gainesville and thought we had another repeat deal coming,” Butner said. “We struggled a little bit as every team does.

“I kept saying this weekend this is perfect. This car showed improvement every run. I’m very happy we got to win again, win a couple of rounds, much less win the race. This Pro Stock deal is amazing. Everybody in the top 12 qualifiers can win.”

While Butner’s hopes to win a second straight championship are over, he still has hopes to leave Pro Stock with a win at Pomona.

Also, Tanner Gray reached the semifinals before losing to Enders. Gray closed in on his first career championship. He holds a 140-point lead in the Pro Stock ranks, with a maximum of 191 points available to be earned at Pomona.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle: No. 1 qualifier Hector Arana Jr. won his third race of the season and 14th of his career, defeating defending PSM champ Eddie Krawiec in Sunday’s finals.

“We did a great job qualifying and that sent the tone for today,” Arana said. “It gave me the confidence I needed.

“I had great lights in qualifying and did it again today on race day. Great preparation and everything came back together. We just want to qualify well, win rounds and win races.”

Matt Smith remains No. 1 in the PSM points, but with his runner-up finish, Krawiec is now just four points back, while LE Tonglet is third, 61 points behind Smith.

FINAL FINISHING ORDER:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Leah Pritchett; 3. Richie Crampton; 4. Tony Schumacher; 5. Blake Alexander; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Billy Torrence; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Troy Buff; 11. Terry McMillen; 12. Scott Palmer; 13. Greg Carrillo; 14. Doug Kalitta; 15. Shawn Reed; 16. Mike Salinas.

FUNNY CAR:1. J.R. Todd; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Courtney Force; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 9. John Force; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Robert Hight; 13. Jonnie Lindberg; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Richard Townsend; 16. Jeff Arend.

PRO STOCK: 1. Bo Butner; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Tanner Gray; 4. Matt Hartford; 5. Jason Line; 6. Drew Skillman; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Jeg Coughlin; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Vincent Nobile; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Alan Prusiensky.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Hector Arana Jr.; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Hector Arana; 4. Andrew Hines; 5. Chip Ellis; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Jerry Savoie; 9. LE Tonglet; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Scotty Pollacheck; 12. Ron Tornow; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Kelly Clontz; 15. Mark Paquette; 16. Angie Smith.

FINAL RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: Steve Torrence, 3.751 seconds, 326.32 mph def. Leah Pritchett, 5.317 seconds, 148.85 mph.

FUNNY CAR: J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.921, 318.39 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.087, 263.62.

PRO STOCK: Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.657, 207.43 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.652, 206.57.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.885, 193.35 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.911, 195.05.

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Tony Schumacher, 3.818, 315.86 def. Scott Palmer, 3.850, 304.94; Blake Alexander, 3.734, 326.48 def. Antron Brown, 3.793, 314.61; Clay Millican, 3.744, 329.58 def. Greg Carrillo, 3.912, 315.42; Leah Pritchett, 3.735, 327.43 def. Troy Buff, 3.808, 319.67; Brittany Force, 3.738, 330.55 def. Mike Salinas, Broke; Steve Torrence, 3.778, 326.79 def. Shawn Reed, 4.461, 180.02; Richie Crampton, 3.797, 314.02 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.219, 216.06; Billy Torrence, 3.724, 329.58 def. Terry McMillen, 3.812, 325.85; QUARTERFINALS — Schumacher, 3.754, 328.70 def. Millican, 4.025, 242.15; Pritchett, 3.740, 322.42 def. Alexander, 3.968, 276.29; Crampton, 3.766, 321.96 def. Force, 4.232, 242.23; S. Torrence, 3.764, 329.34 def. B. Torrence, 4.417, 185.10; SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.724, 330.15 def. Crampton, 4.233, 223.54; Pritchett, 3.730, 328.46 def. Schumacher, 6.004, 93.72; FINAL — S. Torrence, 3.751, 326.32 def. Pritchett, 5.317, 148.85.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.969, 317.79 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 5.025, 160.18; Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.938, 326.08 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 7.197, 92.39; J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.935, 321.27 def. Richard Townsend, Camry, 6.782, 98.32; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.935, 326.24 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.035, 300.33; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.954, 325.22 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.972, 330.31; Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.919, 326.87 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 3.975, 308.35; Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.922, 325.85 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.643, 186.41; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.908, 326.08 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; QUARTERFINALS — Tasca III, 3.943, 322.11 def. Capps, 3.963, 322.81; Todd, 3.957, 320.36 def. Langdon, 5.134, 145.96; Hagan, 3.919, 326.08 def. Johnson Jr., Foul – Red Light; Beckman, 3.951, 320.51 def. C. Force, 3.969, 320.66; SEMIFINALS — Todd, 3.906, 327.11 def. Beckman, 3.937, 327.90; Hagan, 3.928, 323.89 def. Tasca III, 3.952, 319.29; FINAL — Todd, 3.921, 318.39 def. Hagan, 4.087, 263.62.

PRO STOCK: ROUND ONE — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.644, 206.45 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.655, 207.37; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.653, 207.56 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.655, 205.16; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.663, 206.80 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.657, 207.37; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.646, 206.64 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.646, 206.48 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.661, 204.94; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.641, 205.51 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.723, 205.54; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.640, 206.86 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.693, 205.16; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.635, 206.86 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.714, 204.91; QUARTERFINALS — Gray, 6.654, 206.39 def. Skillman, 6.666, 206.48; Hartford, 6.663, 205.85 def. Kramer, 6.673, 206.23; Butner, 6.652, 207.08 def. Line, 6.655, 206.23; Enders, 6.664, 206.45 def. Coughlin, 6.679, 206.39; SEMIFINALS — Enders, 6.665, 204.32 def. Gray, 6.673, 205.91; Butner, 6.658, 207.66 def. Hartford, 6.682, 206.10; FINAL — Butner, 6.657, 207.43 def. Enders, 6.652, 206.57.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE — Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.973, 190.00 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 7.638, 128.24; Matt Smith, 6.923, 195.62 def. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.926, 193.24; Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, 6.918, 191.97 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.045, 189.84; Hector Arana, 6.905, 194.60 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 7.022, 190.89; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.950, 191.92 def. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.994, 189.95; Hector Arana Jr, 6.924, 193.27 def. Mark Paquette, Buell, 7.236, 152.38; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.901, 194.21 def. Ron Tornow, Buell, 7.003, 188.67; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.943, 192.85 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.966, 190.48; QUARTERFINALS — Arana Jr, 6.942, 193.88 def. M. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Hines, 6.978, 191.29 def. Ellis, Foul – Red Light; Arana, 6.931, 194.74 def. Sampey, 6.960, 191.87; Krawiec, 6.933, 194.97 def. Savoie, 6.978, 192.69; SEMIFINALS — Arana Jr, 6.946, 194.13 def. Hines, 6.995, 190.89; Krawiec, 6.924, 194.83 def. Arana, 6.953, 193.52; FINAL — Arana Jr, 6.885, 193.35 def. Krawiec, 6.911, 195.05.

UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 2,718; 2. Clay Millican, 2,487; 3. Tony Schumacher, 2,454; 4. Leah Pritchett, 2,394; 5. Brittany Force, 2,302; 6. Antron Brown, 2,291; 7. (tie) Doug Kalitta, 2,259; Mike Salinas, 2,259; 9. Terry McMillen, 2,253; 10. Scott Palmer, 2,182.

FUNNY CAR: 1. J.R. Todd, 2,553; 2. Robert Hight, 2,479; 3. Ron Capps, 2,388; 4. Tim Wilkerson, 2,367; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,362; 6. Courtney Force, 2,324; 7. Matt Hagan, 2,321; 8. Jack Beckman, 2,283; 9. John Force, 2,277; 10. Shawn Langdon, 2,204.

PRO STOCK: 1. Tanner Gray, 2,583; 2. Jeg Coughlin, 2,443; 3. Erica Enders, 2,434; 4. Drew Skillman, 2,413; 5. Vincent Nobile, 2,404; 6. Jason Line, 2,350; 7. Greg Anderson, 2,334; 8. Bo Butner, 2,300; 9. Deric Kramer, 2,220; 10. Chris McGaha, 2,135.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Matt Smith, 2,479; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 2,475; 3. LE Tonglet, 2,418; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 2,415; 5. Jerry Savoie, 2,378; 6. Andrew Hines, 2,366; 7. Angelle Sampey, 2,268; 8. Angie Smith, 2,255; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,242; 10. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,209.

Lewis Hamilton wins F1 title, Max Verstappen wins Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton (L) is congratulated on his 5th F1 championship by chief challenger Sebastian Vettel. Getty Images
Oct 28, 2018
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won his fifth career Formula One championship with a fourth-place finish Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix, a race dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton’s season championship was all but assured, and after a brief bid for the lead off the start and a scary run off the track late, he finished off the title with a drive further into the F1 record books. The British driver tied the late Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina for second-most titles in F1 history. Only Germany’s Michael Schumacher has more with seven.

The 33-year-old Hamilton won titles with McLaren in 2008 and with Mercedes in 2014, 2015 and 2017. He also clinched last season’s title in Mexico City.

Verstappen earned his fifth career victory and defended his 2017 race win.

\Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the F1 Mexico Grand Prix.

At age 33, Hamilton can set his sights on something previously unthinkable: chasing Schumacher.

Hamilton’s championship this season arguably ranks among his best. For the second consecutive year, he fended off a strong challenge from Ferrari in a season when even Hamilton had to admit the Italian team often had the stronger car.

Title rival Sebastian Vettel finished second Sunday and Ferrari also took third with Kimi Raikkonen

Hamilton has won four of his five titles with Mercedes and he’s contract through 2020, a deal he extended this season. And even with Ferrari’s mechanical gains, Mercedes shows no signs of slowing down.

Hamilton’s drive wasn’t the Sunday leisure spin he’d hoped for as he complained of problems with the car and tires much of the race. He even had a drive off into the grass when he missed the corner out of the long straight at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. He got the car back on the track with any damage, except for a moment’s aggravation on his historic day.

“A very, very surreal moment,” Hamilton said of his championship. “I was just trying to bring the car home.”

Red Bull had dominated qualifying to earn its first 1-2 start of the hybrid engine era, but pole-sitter Daniel Ricciardo was beaten off the line by Verstappen and Hamilton. Ricciardo’s race ended late with engine failure.

Hamilton could have let the Red Bulls ride off from the start, but he’d promised to look for a shot to grab the lead. He nearly found it when he saw a gap between the Red Bulls and tried to take it. The straight line power of his nosed his car in front until Verstappen cut under him at the first corner.

“The start was the key,” Verstappen said. “I was determined to win today.”

Hamilton could afford to back off because all he had to do to finish no worse than seventh to win the championship. And even that would have Vettel to win.

Hamilton’s primary goal was to avoid trouble. A bump from Vettel at the first turn punctured a tire which relegated him to ninth.

Vettel, a four-time champion himself, opened the season with a strong charge of two straight victories before Hamilton and Mercedes dominated the second half of the season.

Vettel will have the small consolation of beating Hamilton in the title-clinching race, passing him about midway through on a run down the long straight in a test of power between F1’s top two teams

Hamilton wrapped up the title with two races left.

“He did a superb job all year,” Vettel said. “I would have loved to hang in there a little bit longer.”