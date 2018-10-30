Jarett Andretti picks up new major sponsor for second year in PWC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a busy year for Jarett Andretti. In addition to spending his rookie season in the Pirelli World Challenge TCR class, he also competed in over 50 sprint car races.

Now, the son of former racer John Andretti, grandson of Aldo Andretti, cousin of IndyCar driver Marco Andretti, nephew of IndyCar team owner Michael Andretti and great-nephew of legendary Mario Andretti, is gearing up for an even busier 2019 race season.

He’ll move to the new Pirelli World Challenge GT4 America Series (formerly PWC GTS/GTSA Series) with a new primary sponsor making its debut in motorsports sponsorship, Endurance Warranty Services, one of the largest providers of vehicle service contracts in the U.S.

Andretti will serve as the company’s primary spokesman through national TV ads, PR, digital and social media.

“On the track, this partnership will continue to help me develop as a driver,” Andretti said in a media release. “The Pirelli World Challenge Series offers competitive racing with championship-caliber teams and drivers.

“It makes you push hard each lap and I enjoy that. I’ve had fun learning and racing the different tracks, too. I just feel that sports car racing helps you become an overall better driver.

“Now having Endurance behind us, we know that we’ll have the proper planning and funding to make a championship run next year.”

The 26-year-old Indianapolis resident has won championships in go-karts, the USAC Eastern Ignite Pavement Midget Series, the 410 Sprint Car division at the Lawrenceburg Speedway and is also an Indiana Sprint Car Series champion.

In addition, Andretti was the 2014 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year and a former Rookie of the Year at the Oswego Speedway in the supermodified class.

