Photo courtesy Andretti Autosport

Jarett Andretti picks up new major sponsor for second year in PWC

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
It’s been a busy year for Jarett Andretti. In addition to spending his rookie season in the Pirelli World Challenge TCR class, he also competed in over 50 sprint car races.

Now, the son of former racer John Andretti, grandson of Aldo Andretti, cousin of IndyCar driver Marco Andretti, nephew of IndyCar team owner Michael Andretti and great-nephew of legendary Mario Andretti, is gearing up for an even busier 2019 race season.

He’ll move to the new Pirelli World Challenge GT4 America Series (formerly PWC GTS/GTSA Series) with a new primary sponsor making its debut in motorsports sponsorship, Endurance Warranty Services, one of the largest providers of vehicle service contracts in the U.S.

Andretti will serve as the company’s primary spokesman through national TV ads, PR, digital and social media.

“On the track, this partnership will continue to help me develop as a driver,” Andretti said in a media release. “The Pirelli World Challenge Series offers competitive racing with championship-caliber teams and drivers.

“It makes you push hard each lap and I enjoy that. I’ve had fun learning and racing the different tracks, too. I just feel that sports car racing helps you become an overall better driver.

“Now having Endurance behind us, we know that we’ll have the proper planning and funding to make a championship run next year.”

The 26-year-old Indianapolis resident has won championships in go-karts, the USAC Eastern Ignite Pavement Midget Series, the 410 Sprint Car division at the Lawrenceburg Speedway and is also an Indiana Sprint Car Series champion.

In addition, Andretti was the 2014 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year and a former Rookie of the Year at the Oswego Speedway in the supermodified class.



Will Power’s visit has Australia thinking about bringing back IndyCar race

Photo courtesy Annastacia Palaszczuk official Twitter page
By Jerry BonkowskiOct 30, 2018, 9:55 PM EDT
Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power has been on a whirlwind celebratory tour of his native Australia for the past week.

Now, Power’s return to his homeland may also be the start of a different kind of return to Australia, that of IndyCar racing.

According to Australian motorsports site Speedcafe.com, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is eager to discuss a revival of IndyCar returning to race in the popular Gold Coast area as soon as 2020.

After meeting with Power, Palaszczuk took to Twitter to ask Australian racing fans, “Should the IndyCars return to the Gold Coast?”

She also tweeted Power is “as revved up as I am about the idea” of the American open-wheel series making a return to Australia, and added “I’m inviting IndyCar bosses to the GC (Gold Coast) to see if we can accelerate a revival of the event.”

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, Palaszczuk has reportedly already invited IndyCar parent company CEO Mark Miles to Australia to discuss bringing the series back.

“I used to go to Indy, I can remember the tens of thousands of people that would go to Indy, it brought a lot of investment into the city and a huge entourage of fans from Southeast Asia and North America,” Palaszczuk told the Bulletin. “It’s early days but it would be wonderful if we can get this signature event back in Australia and I’d love to hear what Gold Coasters think.”

Palaszczuk is already scoping out a potential race date in February, according to Speedcafe. IndyCar previously raced in Australia in past years from 1991 through 2008 in either March or April.

Other than its annual race in Toronto, IndyCar has not raced outside North America since 2012 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

