Racing community responds to the passing of Mari Hulman George

Felix Rosenqvist and Scott Dixon climbed behind the wheel of a pair of Chip Ganassi Racing Hondas last Monday. It was the first official test for the 24-year-old Swedish racer since being named to drive the No. 10 car for the organization.

While it was the first time testing as a member of the organization, Rosenqvist made two previous tests while racing in the Indy Lights Series.

“(Monday’s test) was great because we got to do a full day of testing with Felix,” Mike Hull, managing director of CGR said at IndyCar.com. “The other two tests were Indy Lights split days (with Rosenqvist in the car a half-day each time). The test was good. We had both Felix and Scott testing because it is one of our three offseason team test days.”

Rosenqvist raced in Indy Lights in 2016, wining three times in 10 races (St Petersburg and both Toronto races). His best finish at Barber that year was eighth.

That same season, Rosenqvist also competed in the ABB Formula E Series, winning in Berlin. He won twice more the following year at Hong Kong and Marrakesh.

“The pathway each of them was on was slightly different,” Hull said. “Felix is learning about Indy car racing and Scott is learning about how far we have come in the last year at Barber. They tested a lot of the same things. They were able to compare a lot of setup things during the day. I think it was a worthwhile test. The weather didn’t get in our way, which was nice. We got a lot accomplished.

Hull credited Rosenqvist for his feedback to engineering director Julian Robertson. Describing the process as one in which driver and team work toward finding a direction as much as raw speed, it is often as much about finding things that slows the car. Rosenqvist’s dedication to the process is what will make him successful, according to Hull.

“He knows what he would like the car to do and Julian gave him what he wanted, and he worked to get the most out of it and that is what you want,” Hull said.

In addition to the 17-race IndyCar schedule, Rosenqvist will also compete in Formula E, Super GT and Porsche Supercup.