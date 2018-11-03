Racing community responds to the passing of Mari Hulman George

The racing community is a tightknit collection of drivers, owners, manufacturers and engineers – all of which have been touched by the life of Indianapolis Motor Speedway matriarch Mari Hulman George.
On the day of her passing this world, thoughts and prayers poured out to her family:
MORE: IMS matriarch Mari Hulman George passes away at 83
It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the passing of Mari Hulman-George. The Hulman-George and Foyt families have been very close for decades as their friendship went well beyond racing. They spent many holidays and family vacations together… pic.twitter.com/FMNK956Ew5
— AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) November 3, 2018
Racing is filled with passionate people, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone more passionate than Mari Hulman George. She did so much for motorsports and her community. My heart goes out to the entire Hulman-George family. https://t.co/eWBT492nPl
— Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) November 3, 2018
My heart goes out to the Hulman George Family. Mari was just an incredible woman all around. A leader in our sport and truly an icon. @IMS https://t.co/O9xrEE5atP
— Sarah Fisher (@SarahFisher) November 3, 2018
Sad news today out of Indiana. Mari Hulman George was a champion of motorsports and @IMS . Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. https://t.co/OUW6QRqnF3
— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) November 3, 2018
Somber day hearing the news Mari Hulman George has passed away. Want to express my condolences to the Hulman George Family. She was such a kind person, a truly great woman and leader. May she Rest In Peace
— Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) November 3, 2018
RIP Mari Hulman George 🙏🏼 Mari and her family work tirelessly to make the #Indy500 a reality each year, and we can’t thank them enough for letting us experience that magic each May. pic.twitter.com/kC79HtiOM2
— Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) November 3, 2018
Rest In Peace Mari Hulman George. Your passion and commitment to @IMS and #INDYCAR will live on forever through those you have shared this magical place with.
We love it as much as you did.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Mari’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/WE3rjPj3Id
— Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) November 3, 2018
Very sorry to hear the news about Mari Hulman George passing away. Thinking about the entire Hulman George family during this difficult time. RIP https://t.co/O1dUQm11k6
— Spencer Pigot (@SpencerPigot) November 3, 2018
So sad to hear that Mari Hulman George has passed. It marks the end of an era that so many of us are grateful to have been part of. #RIPBelovedMari
— Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) November 3, 2018