Photos courtesy Texas Motor Speedway

Helio Castroneves, Carl Edwards inducted into Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 4, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
He may hail from Brazil, but Texas has long been like a second home for IMSA and former IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves.

The Lonestar State loves Helio and Helio loves the Lonestar State. That’s why it was so fitting Saturday night that Castroneves, along with former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, was inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame during an awards ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway.

Edwards and Castroneves become the 20th and 21st inductees into the Texas hall.

Helio Castroneves, left, and Carl Edwards were inducted Saturday into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Castroneves holds TMS records for most wins (four), top-10s (15), top-fives (11) and laps-led (506) over the course of a record 20 career starts at the 1.5-mile speedway.

“Coming here today to see the Speedway, I said, ‘Man, I miss this place,’” Castroneves, 43, said during Saturday’s festivities. “I miss the environment – but I’m not retired. I’m still driving.”

While Castroneves moved to Team Penske’s sports car operation for the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series, and he’ll be back again for the 2019 campaign, he will once again be back in an Indy car in the 103rd Indianapolis 500. Castroneves hopes to finally earn a record-tying fourth Indy 500 win.

Castroneves asked TMS president Eddie Gossage to talk with team owner Roger Penske and convince him to run a fourth car also in June’s IndyCar Series night race at TMS.

“We got to start sending messages to RP,” said Castroneves, who received a ring indicating his induction into the Hall. “I’ll never stop thanking the fans, whether it’s from racing or ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ This is a phenomenal honor.”

********************

Others honored Saturday night included:

* NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs received the Bruton Smith Legend Award for his leadership of a championship-winning organization.

* NASCAR Cup star Kevin Harvick received the 2017 Racer of the Year Award.

* NASCAR Xfinity title contender Christopher Bell, a native of Oklahoma City, Oka., received the 2017 TMS Sportsmanship Award.

The Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame ceremony serves as a major fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter.



Donny Schatz adds to 10th World of Outlaws crown with 22nd feature win in 2018

2018 World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz. Image courtesy World of Outlaws.
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 4, 2018, 9:27 PM EST
Two days after clinching his 10th World of Outlaws sprint car championship, Donny Schatz put a little icing on the cake in Saturday’s season-ending race at The Dirt Track across from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Schatz, who drives for former NASCAR champ Tony Stewart’s WoO team, made the win look easy, even though it was anything but, rallying from 10th place to capture the World Finals event, his 22nd feature win of the 2018 season.

The veteran sprint car driver swapped slide jobs with Logan Schuchart heading to the white flag, then held on to win the race and close out World of Outlaws’ 40th anniversary season. Schuchart finished second, while Brad Sweet finished third.

“The old guys can still get it done,” a smiling Schatz said in victory lane, according to WoOSprint.com. “Hats off to my guys, they have worked their butts off all season.

“I’m the hardest guy in the pits to work for because if it’s not perfect, I’m not happy.”

Schatz went over to congratulate Schuchart on a great, clean race, which the latter truly appreciated.

“I knew it was going to be tough to beat him,” Schuchart said of Schatz. “I had one shot and couldn’t make it stick but it is great to be able to have a good, clean race with the 10-time Champion.”

Tim Shaffer finished fourth, while Gio Scelzi finished fifth.

Feature (30 Laps) – Finish, car number, driver name, qualifying position, prize money earned:

1. 15-Donny Schatz [10][$12,000]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [5][$5,500]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [9][$3,200]; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer [3][$2,800]; 5. 71-Giovanni Scelzi [11][$2,500]; 6. 39-Spencer Bayston [1][$2,300]; 7. 5-David Gravel [6][$2,200]; 8. 5M-Kerry Madsen [4][$2,100]; 9. 41-Joey Saldana [13][$2,050]; 10. 71P-Parker Price-Miller [7][$2,000]; 11. 2-Shane Stewart [8][$1,500]; 12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [20][$1,200]; 13. 11K-Kraig Kinser [25][$100]; 14. 18-Ian Madsen [19][$1,050]; 15. 9-Daryn Pittman [24][$1,000]; 16. 21-Brian Brown [21][$1,000]; 17. 7S-Jason Sides [27][$]; 18. 71X-Dominic Scelzi [18][$1,000]; 19. 87-Aaron Reutzel [14][$1,000]; 20. 13-Paul McMahan [12][$1,000]; 21. 19-Brent Marks [17][$1,000]; 22. 83-Cory Eliason [22][$1,000]; 23. W20-Greg Wilson [28][$]; 24. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [16][$1,000]; 25. 1A-Jacob Allen [26][$]; 26. 17A-Austin McCarl [15][$1,000]; 27. 22-Carson Macedo [2][$1,000]; 28. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [23][$1,000]; Lap Leaders: Carson Macedo 1-23, Donny Schatz 24-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: 11K-Kraig Kinser[+12].

For full results from The Dirt Track at Charlotte, click here.

