Formula E driver calls for ‘radio silence’ between drivers, pit road

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2018, 6:54 PM EST
Radio communication between race car drivers and pit road has been a staple in motorsports for several decades.

But now there’s a call by one driver to have “radio silence” during races.

According to e-racing365.com, 2016-17 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi wants a ban on race communications between drivers and teams, except when there is a safety issue at hand.

Formula E and FIA are in the process of discussing the use of so-called “mission control” radio conversations that include racetrack and manufacturer input on teams’ radio channels.

Di Grassi says the less chatter the better, plus it would help enhance the challenge for drivers if they’re more on their own, rather than having to deal with radio talk that can at times break a driver’s concentration.

“Why not just cut the radio communication to the driver and then it doesn’t matter how many strategists you have or how big a mission control you have, as you cannot tell the driver what to do then,” Di Grassi told e-racing365.

“I think that’s the way forward, its more driver dependent, you have to decide your own strategy you need to know what is going on and you need to figure it out for yourself.

“There would also be no team orders, no (b.s.) like this, you will go racing and that’s it, it is your problem to solve and I am totally in favor of this.”

Di Grassi isn’t just sharing his thoughts with the media. He recently spoke with Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag about the subject, as well, according to e-racing365.

As far as Di Grassi is concerned, there is really only one reason to still maintain radio communications in a race car.

“We need to have a radio because it is important for safety reasons, of course,” he told e-racing365. “We need to know about full course yellows, accidents, etc. But I’d like to have only comms from the race director to us and us to the radio director so I can tell them if I had a crash or something has gone wrong on track.

“I am against team radio, I am against any type of driver aid. I see the continual dialogue in a race as a driver aid and Formula E should look at eradicating it.”

Click here for the full e-racing365.com story.

Scott Speed ready to take Subaru to same level as he did with Andretti/VW

Scott Speed is coming off his 4th straight rallycross championship. Photo courtesy Scott Speed's official Twitter account.
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 5, 2018, 3:42 PM EST
Scott Speed has won a combination of four consecutive Red Bull Global Rallycross and American Rallycross championships driving for Andretti Autosport.

So what does Speed do for an encore?

He switches teams and makes what he calls “a leap of faith” heading into the 2019 American Rallycross season.

Speed will move from the Andretti camp and driving a Volkswagen to racing for the Subaru Rally Team USA next season.

And as for the “leap of faith”?

Speed believes that Subaru, which hasn’t won a rallycross race since 2014, is primed to bite into Andretti’s and VW’s domination over the last four years – with him behind the wheel.

“I’m excited for the challenge more than anything,” Speed told the United Kingdom’s The Checkered Flag. “It’s going to be a challenge and I think that’s what I’m most excited about.

“To be honest with you it’s more taking a leap of faith than anything. It’s going to be going through the same process and the same growing pains as what happened when we first joined with Volkswagen and Andretti.

“You just have to figure it out when you get there. I would not have made the move if I didn’t think I can win.”

Since joining Andretti and getting behind the wheel of the VW Beetle, Speed has lived up to his colorful surname in rallycross competition, winning 26 of 46 starts across Global Rallycross, X Games, ARX, and Nitro Rallycross.

And while he’ll have a new learning curve with Subaru, his knowledge of how Andretti Autosport had so much success with VW will definitely be to his and his new team’s advantage.

“No question, it has to, right?” Speed added to The Checkered Flag. “I know the car intimately, but in the same breath, I’ve always said I don’t focus on the other cars, I never have,” said Speed. “I somewhat know the advantages and disadvantages of each car but the aim of the game is focusing on your project and that is a mindset that I will carry on and implement.

“I’m going to do my job, we’re going to make our car the best it can be and that will be where all the focus is.”

