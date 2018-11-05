IMS chairman emeritus Mari Hulman George visitation, funeral services announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scott Speed has won a combination of four consecutive Red Bull Global Rallycross and American Rallycross championships driving for Andretti Autosport.

So what does Speed do for an encore?

He switches teams and makes what he calls “a leap of faith” heading into the 2019 American Rallycross season.

Speed will move from the Andretti camp and driving a Volkswagen to racing for the Subaru Rally Team USA next season.

I’m excited to officially announce my racing plans for 2019 and I’m thrilled that the next chapter for me will be w/ @srtusa in @ARXRallycross.

I’m also excited to join @patriksandell & @ChrisAtko in the WRX STI this season & looking to bringing home another championship! pic.twitter.com/5jxvqQdjO9 — Scott Speed (@scottspeed) November 1, 2018

And as for the “leap of faith”?

Speed believes that Subaru, which hasn’t won a rallycross race since 2014, is primed to bite into Andretti’s and VW’s domination over the last four years – with him behind the wheel.

“I’m excited for the challenge more than anything,” Speed told the United Kingdom’s The Checkered Flag. “It’s going to be a challenge and I think that’s what I’m most excited about.

“To be honest with you it’s more taking a leap of faith than anything. It’s going to be going through the same process and the same growing pains as what happened when we first joined with Volkswagen and Andretti.

“You just have to figure it out when you get there. I would not have made the move if I didn’t think I can win.”

Since joining Andretti and getting behind the wheel of the VW Beetle, Speed has lived up to his colorful surname in rallycross competition, winning 26 of 46 starts across Global Rallycross, X Games, ARX, and Nitro Rallycross.

And while he’ll have a new learning curve with Subaru, his knowledge of how Andretti Autosport had so much success with VW will definitely be to his and his new team’s advantage.

“No question, it has to, right?” Speed added to The Checkered Flag. “I know the car intimately, but in the same breath, I’ve always said I don’t focus on the other cars, I never have,” said Speed. “I somewhat know the advantages and disadvantages of each car but the aim of the game is focusing on your project and that is a mindset that I will carry on and implement.

“I’m going to do my job, we’re going to make our car the best it can be and that will be where all the focus is.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski