IMS chairman emeritus Mari Hulman George visitation, funeral services announced

Services for Hulman & Company and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Chairman of the Board Emeritus Mari Hulman George have been announced.
Hulman George, one of the most powerful women in the motorsports world, passed away Saturday at the age of 83.
It was under her nearly 30-year leadership that saw significant growth in terms of the number of events held at the Speedway, including NASCAR’s Brickyard 400, Formula One’s U.S. Grand Prix (2002-2007), IndyCar’s Indianapolis Grand Prix and more.
Visitation will take place Wednesday from Noon to 8 p.m. ET at Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, 605 South 25th Street, Terre Haute, Indiana.
There will also be visitation Thursday from 10 a.m. to Noon ET at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 South 9th Street, in Terre Haute.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin shortly after Thursday’s visitation at St. Benedict’s. Father Martin Day and Father Mike Welch will officiate.
Private burial will occur at Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute.
The Hulman George Family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or to the charity of the giver’s choice.
To read more memorial tributes and additional funeral information, click here to visit Callahan & Hughes’ web site.