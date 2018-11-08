Formula Drift reveals 2019 U.S., Japan schedules; to add new series in Korea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Formula Drift just keeps, well, drifting upward and onward.

The extreme motorsports racing series on Thursday announced not only its U.S. event schedule for 2019, it also revealed its Japanese schedule for next year.

In the U.S., the series returns to its traditional home on the Streets of Long Beach (California) on April 5-6 for the Pro category.

The first combined Pro and Pro 2 round will take place three weeks later in Orlando, Florida, from April 25-27.

The Japanese Formula Drift Series kicks off May 18-19 at the famed Suzuka Twin Circuit, with four additional events slated to be contested in June, July, August and October.

But wait, there’s even more.

The fast-moving series continues its global growth, announcing a four-round series for the first time in South Korea.

The South Korean slate will take place at Pocheon Raceway, approximately one hour north of Seoul. Dates are still in the process of being worked out.

Here are the U.S. and Japan Formula Drift Series schedules:

FORMULA DRIFT 2019 PROVISIONAL SCHEDULE Location Categories Date Long Beach, CA PRO April 5-6 Long Beach, CA Super Drift Challenge Invitational April 12-13 Orlando, FL PRO / PRO2 April 25-27 Atlanta, GA PRO / PRO2 May 9-11 Wall, NJ PRO June 7-8 Monroe, WA PRO July 19-20 St Louis, MS PRO / PRO2 August 8-10 Dallas, TX PRO / PRO2 September 12-14 Irwindale, CA PRO October 18-19

Additionally, Formula DRIFT Japan announced its provisional schedule for 2019:

FORMULA DRIFT JAPAN 2019PROVISIONAL SCHEDULE Location Date Suzuka Twin Circuit May 18-19 Ebisu Circuit June 22-23 Fuji International Speedway July 26-27 Okuibuki Motor Park August 24-25 Okayama International Circuit October 5-6

