Image courtesy Formula Drift

Formula Drift reveals 2019 U.S., Japan schedules; to add new series in Korea

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Formula Drift just keeps, well, drifting upward and onward.

The extreme motorsports racing series on Thursday announced not only its U.S. event schedule for 2019, it also revealed its Japanese schedule for next year.

In the U.S., the series returns to its traditional home on the Streets of Long Beach (California) on April 5-6 for the Pro category.

The first combined Pro and Pro 2 round will take place three weeks later in Orlando, Florida, from April 25-27.

The Japanese Formula Drift Series kicks off May 18-19 at the famed Suzuka Twin Circuit, with four additional events slated to be contested in June, July, August and October.

But wait, there’s even more.

The fast-moving series continues its global growth, announcing a four-round series for the first time in South Korea.

The South Korean slate will take place at Pocheon Raceway, approximately one hour north of Seoul. Dates are still in the process of being worked out.

Here are the U.S. and Japan Formula Drift Series schedules:

FORMULA DRIFT 2019 PROVISIONAL SCHEDULE
Location Categories Date
Long Beach, CA PRO April 5-6
Long Beach, CA Super Drift Challenge Invitational April 12-13
Orlando, FL PRO / PRO2 April 25-27
Atlanta, GA PRO / PRO2 May 9-11
Wall, NJ PRO June 7-8
Monroe, WA PRO July 19-20
St Louis, MS PRO / PRO2 August 8-10
Dallas, TX PRO / PRO2 September 12-14
Irwindale, CA PRO October 18-19

 

Additionally, Formula DRIFT Japan announced its provisional schedule for 2019:

FORMULA DRIFT JAPAN 2019PROVISIONAL SCHEDULE
Location Date
Suzuka Twin Circuit May 18-19
Ebisu Circuit June 22-23
Fuji International Speedway July 26-27
Okuibuki Motor Park August 24-25
Okayama International Circuit October 5-6

IndyCar downplays Brazil’s announcement of a race in Rio in 2020

Photo of the 1999 IndyCar race in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2018, 4:27 PM EST
Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella excitedly announced Thursday that the Brazilian city will host an IndyCar race in 2020.

Crivella revealed the street race would pass through Rio’s iconic sambadrome, which is where the majority of 120,000 spectators and floats pass through during Brazil’s annual Carnival festivities.

There’s only one problem: no one from Brazil seemed to tell IndyCar about the race.

Perhaps looking to steal some of the thunder from Sao Paulo’s Brazilian Grand Prix Formula One race this weekend, Crivella’s announcement was made without any input from IndyCar.

When NBC Sports reached out to IndyCar regarding Crivella’s announcement, the sanctioning body released the following statement from Stephen Starks, IndyCar Vice President, Promoter and Media Partner Relations:

“We are always exploring first-class cities to host our events, and the sport has had exceptional races and racers from Brazil.

“However, at this point we are only exploring the possibilities that might exist in that country.”

IndyCar first raced in Brazil in 1996 at the Jacarapegua racetrack, where the Rio Olympic Park was later built upon.

IndyCar’s last Brazilian race was 2013 in Sao Paulo.

The city of Brasilia was slated to host an IndyCar race in 2015, but the event was cancelled shortly before it was to be held.

Still, it’s no secret that Brazil wants IndyCar back racing within its borders, particularly since three drivers of Brazilian heritage are currently competing in the series: Tony Kanaan, Matheus Leist and Pietro Fittipaldi.

Also, Helio Castroneves, who switched from a long career in IndyCar to IMSA for the 2018 season, is also a Brazilian native and major fan favorite.

It’s unclear where Brazil and IndyCar go from here.

