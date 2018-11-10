F1: Sebastian Vettel ahead of Lewis Hamilton in final practice at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO (AP) Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel had the fastest time Saturday at the final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The German went round in 1 minute, 7.948 seconds, with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes 0.217 seconds behind.
Qualifying for Sunday’s race is later Saturday.
Vettel finished behind Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in second practice on Friday.
This time Bottas was third, 0.517 seconds behind Vettel.
Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen was fourth, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who led first practice on Friday.
The Brazilian race is the penultimate GP of the season. Mercedes leads Ferrari by 55 points in the constructors’ title.
SAO PAULO (AP) World champion Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix, boosting Mercedes’ chance of winning the Formula One constructors’ championship.
Hamilton clocked a record 1 minute, 7.281 seconds around Interlagos, edging Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 0.093 seconds.
Hamilton’s teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was third, and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen fourth.
“I’m really happy to be in Brazil,” Hamilton said. “I’ve got (Ayrton) Senna” design on the back of my helmet. I appreciate the love I get here.”
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won the Mexican GP two weeks ago, was fifth, and teammate Daniel Ricciardo sixth.
Ricciardo, however, will start five positions behind because of a penalty after his team had to replace his turbocharger for the sixth time this season. The Australian driver, who was on pole in Mexico, also started from the back in Italy and Russia because of penalties.
