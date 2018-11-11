Tanner Gray clinched the NHRA Pro Stock title Saturday. Photo and videos courtesy NHRA

NHRA: Tanner Gray clinches Pro Stock crown, at 19 is youngest champ ever

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 11, 2018, 12:36 AM EST
NHRA media release

POMONA, Calif – Just 19 years old and in only his second full-time season of competition, Pro Stock racer Tanner Gray became the youngest NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series world champion by qualifying Saturday at the season ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

During his championship season Gray notched seven victories including securing his first career win at the prestigious Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals win in Indianapolis. In the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship, Gray cemented his first crown with two wins and maintained the points lead throughout the entire playoffs.

“It has been a heck of a year,” said Gray, a New Mexico native. “It started out pretty slow and I wasn’t quite sure it would end up here. About midseason we were able to find something, and everything seemed like it started clicking from there. We did so much testing at the beginning of the season and it really paid off. It was like a light flipped and everything started coming together. We had a strong running going there for a little bit and came into the Countdown and executed on race day really well.”

In other racing, Leah Pritchett (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the final race of the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

Pritchett remained atop of the Top Fuel category for all four qualifying sessions in her Mopar Dodge dragster at her hometown race. Her final qualifying run of 3.631-seconds at 332.84 mph secured her fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 11th of her career. Pritchett will square off against Bill Litton Sunday morning as she seeks to secure her third win of the season.

“The car is finally communicating in a proper way,” Pritchett said. “We found out our window is a lot bigger for making these fast passes. I’m most excited for Todd Okuhara (crew chief) because he finally has his race car back. For the history that has been laid on this track and for us to chase putting down our own history makes me feel like our team is on our way.”

Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence is second with his pass of 3.661 at 330.96 in his Capco Contractors/Torrence Racing dragster and 2017 world champion Brittany Force is third overall.

Don Schumacher Racing swept the top three qualifying positions in Funny Car as Capps powered his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger R/T to the top of the class with his fourth qualifying pass of 3.848 at 331.53. Teammates Jack Beckman and Tommy Johnson Jr. were second and third, respectively.

“The fans are going to be in for unbelievable racing tomorrow,” Capps stated. “It will be a nice warm Southern California day but it is going to be good track conditions and it won’t be messy or greasy. I can’t think of a better place to race.”

Capps will see Ray Martin in the first round of eliminations. Beckman’s speed of 330.96 at 3.867 in his Infinite Hero Dodge Charger R/T surpassed Johnson Jr.’s 326.40 at 3.867 during their side-by-side fourth qualifying run. Points leader J.R. Todd is qualified fourth and defending world champion and championship contender Robert Hight follows in fifth.

Pro Stock veteran Coughlin Jr. locked-in his sixth No. 1 qualifier of the season in his JEGS.com/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro with his final qualifying pass of 6.510 at 211.49. He will face-off against Kenny Delco during the first round of eliminations as he chases his fourth win of the season.

“Rickie Jones (crew chief) was going for it,” Coughlin Jr. stated. “From the time I let the clutch out this thing was just singing. It was singing through every one of the four gear changes and fifth gear was great and just hummed it down through there. I could tell by the tone on his voice on the radio that not only did we run well but kept the No. 1 qualifier.”

Jason Line moved up to the No. 2 spot during the final round of qualifying with his run of 6.529 at 212.06 in his Summit Racing Chevrolet Equipment and will see Vincent Nobile for the first round of eliminations. Erica Enders rounds out to the top three for qualifying and will start eliminations against Deric Kramer.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Matt Smith, the points leader, secured his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season, 31st of his career and second during the Countdown to the Championship by racing his Elite Motorsports DENSO Auto Parts EBR to a 6.754 at 201.10.

“Our Q3 run was a phenomenal pass,” Smith said. “We did 60-foot well like we did in Q1 and Q2 but as everybody sees we have a real good tune-up, we have a lot of power, and the 201.10 is pretty hateful out here. We ran big speed at eighth mile, changed some gear ratios and made a nice pass.”

Smith will open eliminations against his wife, Angie Smith. Hector Arana Jr. is qualified second after a 6.781 at 197.57 on his Lucas Oil Racing TV EBR and he’ll line up against Freddie Camarena. Defending world champion Eddie Krawiec is in qualified third and in contention for his fifth world championship.

Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET at the 54th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals. 

SUNDAY’S FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1. Leah Pritchett, 3.631 seconds, 332.84 mph vs. 16. Bill Litton, 3.985, 270.43; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.661, 330.96 vs. 15. Cameron Ferre, 3.929, 287.41; 3. Brittany Force, 3.667, 333.58 vs. 14. Shawn Reed, 3.807, 323.12; 4. Clay Millican, 3.681, 325.14 vs. 13. Terry McMillen, 3.792, 324.05; 5. Blake Alexander, 3.692, 331.45 vs. 12. Mike Salinas, 3.762, 294.50; 6. Antron Brown, 3.704, 329.50 vs. 11. Doug Kalitta, 3.740, 319.29; 7. Billy Torrence, 3.711, 328.86 vs. 10. Richie Crampton, 3.726, 325.22; 8. Tony Schumacher, 3.722, 329.75 vs. 9. Scott Palmer, 3.726, 326.95. Did Not Qualify: 17. Audrey Worm, 4.005, 254.47.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.848, 331.53 vs. 16. Ray Martin, Toyota Camry, 4.183, 259.31; 2. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.867, 330.96 vs. 15. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.116, 303.37; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.867, 326.40 vs. 14. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.065, 300.20; 4. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.897, 327.82 vs. 13. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.000, 309.70; 5. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.915, 327.98 vs. 12. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.991, 320.20; 6. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.920, 313.58 vs. 11. Bob Bode, Mustang, 3.981, 318.24; 7. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.931, 321.81 vs. 10. John Force, Camaro, 3.975, 320.36; 8. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.946, 323.50 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.950, 320.97. Did Not Qualify: 17. Terry Haddock, 4.253, 260.56; 18. Jonnie Lindberg, 4.452, 286.01; 19. Jeff Diehl, 4.632, 190.35.

PRO STOCK: 1. Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.510, 211.49 vs. 16. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.597, 209.36; 2. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.529, 212.06 vs. 15. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.584, 209.95; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.530, 211.39 vs. 14. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.570, 210.50; 4. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.532, 211.16 vs. 13. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.569, 209.49; 5. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.533, 211.66 vs. 12. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.568, 209.85; 6. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.534, 211.33 vs. 11. Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.564, 210.08; 7. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.541, 210.87 vs. 10. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.560, 211.89; 8. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.543, 211.20 vs. 9. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.553, 211.39. Did Not Qualify: 17. Steve Graham, 6.622, 210.05; 18. Val Smeland, 6.640, 207.43; 19. Tom Huggins, 6.713, 207.24; 20. Joey Grose, 6.738, 196.36.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.754, 201.10 vs. 16. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.969, 192.60; 2. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.781, 197.57 vs. 15. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.953, 194.86; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.789, 198.38 vs. 14. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.952, 191.40; 4. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.826, 196.16 vs. 13. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.898, 191.29; 5. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.828, 196.39 vs. 12. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.893, 196.64; 6. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.835, 195.93 vs. 11. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.880, 196.30; 7. Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.838, 194.88 vs. 10. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.879, 194.66; 8. Hector Arana, EBR, 6.862, 197.48 vs. 9. Chip Ellis, Harley-Davidson, 6.862, 193.79. Did Not Qualify: 17. Kelly Clontz, 6.972, 192.85; 18. Katie Sullivan, 6.978, 193.99; 19. Melissa Surber, 7.052, 187.57; 20. Maurice Allen, 7.070, 185.10; 21. Anthony Vanetti, 7.074, 188.94. 

NHRA cuts Pro Stock competition from 24 to 18 national events in 2019

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 10, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
In a major and surprising move, the National Hot Rod Association on Saturday announced that it will reduce the number of national events that the Pro Stock class competes in during the 2019 season.

Long a staple of the 24-race NHRA national event tour, the Pro Stock class will now run in only 18 events in 2019.

In a media release, the NHRA said “competitors believe (18 races) is the ‘sweet spot’ of the category.’”

Josh Peterson, NHRA vice president of racing administration issued a statement on behalf of the sanctioning body:

“We think the new schedule will increase participation by relieving the economic burden and time commitment that comes with 24 events, which will ignite more intense competition.

“All of that should make for compelling action and drive fan interest.”

The majority of races that will be eliminated from the Pro Stock schedule are from their usual place in the early-to-middle part of the season.

For example, following the DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas April 5-7, Pro Stock doesn’t return to action until more than a month later in the Virginia Nationals, May 17-19, in Richmond, Virginia.

Events and tracks that will no longer have Pro Stock compete at their venues are: the Springnationals in Baytown, Texas; the Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, North Carolina; the Southern Nationals in Commerce, Georgia; the Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas; the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee; and the New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire.

The Top Fuel and Funny Car classes will continue to compete in all 24 national events next season, while Pro Stock Motorcycle will also continue its 16-race schedule.

Here is what the revised schedule looks like for 2019:

NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Pro Stock Schedule:

* Feb. 7-10 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Pomona, Calif.

* Feb. 22-24 NHRA Arizona Nationals Phoenix

* March 14-17 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Gainesville, Fla.

* April 5-7 DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Las Vegas

* May 17-19 Virginia NHRA Nationals Richmond, Va.

* May 30-June 2 Route 66 NHRA Nationals Chicago

* June 20-23 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals Norwalk, Ohio

* July 19-21 Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Denver

* July 26-28 NHRA Sonoma Nationals Sonoma, Calif.

* Aug. 2-4 NHRA Northwest Nationals Seattle

* Aug. 15-18 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Brainerd, Minn.

* Aug. 28-Sept. 2 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals Indianapolis

NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs:

* Sept. 12-15 Dodge NHRA Nationals Reading, Pa.

* Sept. 27-29 AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals St. Louis

* Oct. 11-13 NHRA Carolina Nationals Charlotte, N.C.

* Oct. 17-20 AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Dallas

* Oct. 31-Nov. 3 NHRA Nevada Nationals Las Vegas

* Nov. 14-17 Auto Club NHRA Finals Pomona, Calif.

