BREAKING: Promising jet dragster racer ‘Kat’ Moller killed in crash at Sebring

Up-and-coming drag racer Katarina “Kat” Moller was killed in a tragic accident Thursday evening at Sebring International Raceway in Central Florida.
Moller, 24, of Sarasota, Florida, perished when the red, white and blue jet dragster she was piloting crashed during an exhibition run.
It was the first time Moller had ever driven a jet dragster at Sebring, according to several media reports.
“We knew Kat well and were big fans of her personality and her driving skill,” SIR president and general manager Wayne Estes said in a statement. “Sebring International Raceway and the entire racing community are heartbroken.”
Moller, who idolized legendary NHRA racer John Force, has been drag racing for 13 years, starting in the NHRA Junior Dragster ranks at the age of 11, according to a biography posted on Larsen Motorsports’ web site.
Moller had spent the last five seasons racing for the Larsen team.
According to a media release issued by the track, “the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators are asking any spectators who were in attendance and recorded Moller’s run to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at 863-402-7250.”
Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming IndyCar Classic at the Circuit of the Americas March 22-24, 2019 and in grand Texas fashion, the series and track kicked off the sale with appearances by Simon Pagenaud and Colton Herta in San Antonio and Austin respectively.
The CoTA race will be the second race of the 2019 season.
The highly anticipated debut of IndyCar at CoTA adds another marquee event to the track’s schedule along with Formula 1, World Rallycross and the Pirelli World Challenge.
Pagenaud was joined by retired San Antonio Sours player Brent Barry and local businessman Red McCombs as they visited the Alamo and world famous McNay Art Museum.
This will be IndyCar’s first trip to the track, but Pagenaud came within one position of winning at Texas Motor Speedway in 2018. Driving for Team Penske, he started and second behind his teammate Josef Newgarden and finished a season-best second to Scott Dixon.
Pagenaud hopes to add to his current 11 victories after going winless in 2018.
After visting San Antonio, focus shifted to Austin where Herta was joined by Jay Frye, President of Competition and Operations at IndyCar and Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of the Americas.
Herta took to the streets of Austin and visited the Texas State Capitol building as part of his tour.
Herta, who will turn 19-years-old the week after IndyCar visits CoTA, will campaign for Rookie of the Year honors in 2019. He has one previous start in the series at Sonoma this September. He qualified 19th and completed all 85 laps before finishing 20th in the 25-car field.
In 33 starts in Indy Lights competition, Herta has six wins, 20 podium finishes and nine poles.