Sebastien Ogier in driver’s seat for sixth straight World Rally Championship title

Associated PressNov 16, 2018, 2:54 PM EST
COFFS HARBOUR, Australia (AP) — Thierry Neuville finished the sixth stage of Rally Australia on Friday without a rear left tire, damaging his chances of catching five-time defending champion Sebastien Ogier for the World Rally Championship title.

The Belgian driver entered the rally just three points behind Ogier in the closest title fight in 15 years.

He held the upper hand on his French rival, building a near-10 second gap through the first five stages at Coffs Harbour before hitting a chicane and finishing the stage with only three tires on his Hyundai.

Neuville was fortunate the puncture occurred late enough in the day to finish all six forestry stages and avoid a retirement. But the mistake cost him 40 seconds and gave Ogier, who is 33 seconds ahead of him, a clear run at his sixth straight championship.

In his last start with Ford before a move to Citroen next year, Ogier struggled as the first to drive the dusty, slippery forest routes.

“I pushed like crazy, I was on the limit over the jump and everywhere, I can’t do (any) more,” Ogier said. “I was on the limit.”

With Ogier on sweeping duties the back markers flourished, and Mads Ostberg took the lead in his return to the series.

Ostberg was forced to miss the previous round in Spain to make way for rally winner and nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, who was making the last of his three guest appearances for Citroen.

Now back in the seat, Ostberg leads Jari-Matti Latvala by 6.8 seconds in the Australian rally, with sixth-stage winner Craig Breen in third.

Ogier was seventh, 38.2 seconds off the pace, but only needs to finish ahead of Neuville to claim the championship title. Neuville is in 10th place after six stages.

Roles will reverse on Saturday, with Ogier to start further back in the field and do his best on cleaner roads to make up the day-one deficit before Sunday’s final stages.

Andreas Mikkelsen, the 2016 Rally Australia champion, was an early dropout after rolling into a ditch in his Hyundai. Mikkelsen had only just avoided a tractor that had found its way onto the course.

Former winner Molly Taylor and co-driver Malcolm Read were also forced out of their event when their Subaru hit a hay bale at high speed on the morning’s second stage. Both reported soreness but suffered no serious injuries.

The 24-stage rally totals 319 kilometers (197 miles). Ten stages are scheduled Saturday with the final six on Sunday, most of them through forests on the New South Wales state’s north coast about 530 kilometers (325 miles) north of Sydney.

Promising jet dragster racer ‘Kat’ Moller killed in crash at Sebring

Photo courtesy Sebring International Raceway Facebook page
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 15, 2018, 11:34 PM EST
Up-and-coming drag racer Katarina “Kat” Moller was killed in a tragic accident Thursday evening at Sebring International Raceway in Central Florida.

Moller, 24, of Sarasota, Florida, perished when the red, white and blue jet dragster she was piloting crashed during an exhibition run.

It was the first time Moller had ever driven a jet dragster at Sebring, according to several media reports.

“We knew Kat well and were big fans of her personality and her driving skill,” SIR president and general manager Wayne Estes said in a statement. “Sebring International Raceway and the entire racing community are heartbroken.”

Moller’s jet dragster in a previous race. Photo courtesy Moller’s official Facebook page.

Moller, who idolized legendary NHRA racer John Force, has been drag racing for 13 years, starting in the NHRA Junior Dragster ranks at the age of 11, according to a biography posted on Larsen Motorsports’ web site.

Moller had spent the last five seasons racing for the Larsen team.

According to a media release issued by the track, “the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators are asking any spectators who were in attendance and recorded Moller’s run to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at 863-402-7250.”

