Robert Wickens tweets well wishes to teen who suffered spinal fracture in F3 race crash

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, who is rehabilitating after an August 19 crash at Pocono Raceway left him a paraplegic, took to Twitter Sunday to offer well wishes to F3 driver Sophia Floersch.
Floersch suffered a spinal fracture in a crash Sunday during the Macau Grand Prix and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday.
After waking up to hear @SophiaFloersch was in a horrific crash in Macau. This is incredible news. You’re a strong on Sophia! I saw it first hand at our fitness camps! Hope you have a success surgery and a healthy recovery.🤞 https://t.co/lj4FKDfytU
Wickens’ tweet came after Floersch posted her own tweet announcing that she’ll have surgery on her injuries.
Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official@MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me. Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages. Update soon.
Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi’s car and flying off the track at high speed on a bend on lap four. Floersch’s car then went through a catch fence, hit a structure on the perimeter and dropped to the ground with safety officials immediately on the scene.
In a statement posted on social media, motor sport’s governing body FIA said “the driver is conscious and has subsequently been taken to hospital for further evaluation.” It added that Tsuboi and “two members of the media and one marshal were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation.”
Macau is a former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong.