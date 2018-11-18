Photo courtesy Robert Wickens official Twitter account

Robert Wickens tweets well wishes to teen who suffered spinal fracture in F3 race crash

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 18, 2018, 11:28 PM EST
IndyCar driver Robert Wickens, who is rehabilitating after an August 19 crash at Pocono Raceway left him a paraplegic, took to Twitter Sunday to offer well wishes to F3 driver Sophia Floersch.

Floersch suffered a spinal fracture in a crash Sunday during the Macau Grand Prix and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday.

Wickens’ tweet came after Floersch posted her own tweet announcing that she’ll have surgery on her injuries.

 

Teenage racer survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP, suffers spinal fracture

YouTube
Associated PressNov 18, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch will undergo surgery for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 17-year-old German tweeted: “Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorrow (Monday) morning … Update soon.”

Floersch has a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team, the Netherlands-based Van Amersfoort Racing.

No further details were available.

Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi’s car and flying off the track at high speed on a bend on lap four. Floersch’s car then went through a catch fence, hit a structure on the perimeter and dropped to the ground with safety officials immediately on the scene.

In a statement posted on social media, motor sport’s governing body FIA said “the driver is conscious and has subsequently been taken to hospital for further evaluation.” It added that Tsuboi and “two members of the media and one marshal were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation.”

Macau is a former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong.