Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia celebrate their sixth World Rally Title. Photo: Getty Images

Sebastien Ogier wins sixth straight World Rally Championship

Associated PressNov 18, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
COFFS HARBOUR, Australia — Sebastien Ogier won his sixth straight World Rally Championship after a final day of racing at Rally Australia ended the hopes of his only two challengers for the season title.

The Frenchman started a wet Sunday needing to hold his spot ahead of Thierry Neuville, while overnight rally leader Ott Tanak also remained with a chance of moving ahead of Ogier.

Instead it was that pair which failed to finish, with Neuville clipping a tree with three stages remaining and Tanak running off the road on the second-last stage.

Neither was able to recover, with the dual retirements assuring Ogier another title regardless of how he fares on the season’s final stage.

The 34-year-old Ogier sealed the title in fashion, though, blitzing the seven-kilometer Wedding Bells final stage to claim his only forest stage victory of the rally and five bonus points.

Toyota’s Jari-Matti Latvala claimed Rally Australia honors, beating New Zealand’s Hyundai driver Hayden Paddon by 32.5 seconds and securing his team their first manufacturers’ title since 1999. Ogier was fifth.

Three points behind Ogier ahead of Rally Australia, Neuville’s crash and blown tire on Friday cost him 40 seconds and proved to be the decisive margin before his retirement on Sunday.

Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia will join Citroen next year after two successful seasons with Ford and four with Volkswagen.

“The season was so intense and it just happened in between stages,” Ogier said. “I’m so proud of what we achieved, so proud of my team, you are the best. I enjoyed my last push in this car; I hope I will not miss it.”

Ogier finished the season with 219 points, with Neuville on 201 and Tanak 181.

The 24-stage Rally Australia over mostly forestry roads in northern New South Wales state covered 319 kilometers (197 miles).

Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP, suffers spinal fracture

Associated PressNov 18, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch will undergo surgery for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 17-year-old German tweeted: “Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorrow (Monday) morning … Update soon.”

Floersch has a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team, the Netherlands-based Van Amersfoort Racing.

No further details were available.

Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi’s car and flying off the track at high speed on a bend on lap four. Floersch’s car then went through a catch fence, hit a structure on the perimeter and dropped to the ground with safety officials immediately on the scene.

In a statement posted on social media, motor sport’s governing body FIA said “the driver is conscious and has subsequently been taken to hospital for further evaluation.” It added that Tsuboi and “two members of the media and one marshal were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation.”

Macau is a former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong.