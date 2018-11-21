F1: Dutch Grand Prix could return in 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a 33-year absence, the Dutch Grand Prix could be prepared to make its return to the Formula 1 schedule.

With a move to the Netherlands, Formula 1 is looking to capitalize on the popularity of Max Verstappen.

Its return could come as early as 2020, with Zandvoort and Assen as the frontrunners among venues. The last Dutch GP was run in 1985 when only 16 races were on the schedule. Niki Lauda beat McLaren teammate Alain Prost in that event.

The 2020 season is the same year F1 is set for the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix.

Currently with 21 races on the calendar, the new owner Liberty Media has made no secret of its willingness to expand in the coming years – increasing the number of events by adding new markets and reintroducing historic events like the Dutch GP.

“We expect to expand our calendar beyond our current 21-race schedule,” Sean Bratches said at SpeedCafe.com.

“We expect to replace a few existing races where we inherited unattractive agreements with new events or agreements that are better for racing and provide more value,” Bratches added.