F1: Dutch Grand Prix could return in 2020

After a 33-year absence, the Dutch Grand Prix could be prepared to make its return to the Formula 1 schedule.
With a move to the Netherlands, Formula 1 is looking to capitalize on the popularity of Max Verstappen.
Its return could come as early as 2020, with Zandvoort and Assen as the frontrunners among venues. The last Dutch GP was run in 1985 when only 16 races were on the schedule. Niki Lauda beat McLaren teammate Alain Prost in that event.
The 2020 season is the same year F1 is set for the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix.
Currently with 21 races on the calendar, the new owner Liberty Media has made no secret of its willingness to expand in the coming years – increasing the number of events by adding new markets and reintroducing historic events like the Dutch GP.
“We expect to expand our calendar beyond our current 21-race schedule,” Sean Bratches said at SpeedCafe.com.
“We expect to replace a few existing races where we inherited unattractive agreements with new events or agreements that are better for racing and provide more value,” Bratches added.
Fernando Alonso will sport a special livery for his final Grand Prix this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Reflecting his blue, yellow and red paint scheme of his helmet colors, the car will pay tribute to his home region of Asturias in northern Spain.
“We’re incredibly pleased and proud to be able to race a special one-off livery for Fernando in Abu Dhabi this weekend,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said on the team’s web site. “We want his last grand prix to feel special in every way, and this was just one of the ways we could reflect that.
“We worked closely and collaboratively with Fernando, and then with the FIA and Formula 1 to make the change for this one race, and they were all hugely supportive of the move.
The special livery will highlight the end of Alonso’s 18-year stint in Formula 1 – a career marked by 32 wins in 311 starts (a winning percentage of 10.3%).
This will be the first time since the 1986 Portuguese Grand Prix that McLaren has run a special paint scheme. That season, they sported a special yellow-branded car for Keke Rosberg.
“Hopefully, this will give Fernando’s fans a little something extra to look forward to at what is bound to be an especially emotional weekend.”