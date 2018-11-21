F1: Fernando Alonso gets special livery for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso will sport a special livery for his final Grand Prix this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Reflecting his blue, yellow and red paint scheme of his helmet colors, the car will pay tribute to his home region of Asturias in northern Spain.
“We’re incredibly pleased and proud to be able to race a special one-off livery for Fernando in Abu Dhabi this weekend,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said on the team’s web site. “We want his last grand prix to feel special in every way, and this was just one of the ways we could reflect that.
“We worked closely and collaboratively with Fernando, and then with the FIA and Formula 1 to make the change for this one race, and they were all hugely supportive of the move.
The special livery will highlight the end of Alonso’s 18-year stint in Formula 1 – a career marked by 32 wins in 311 starts (a winning percentage of 10.3%).
This will be the first time since the 1986 Portuguese Grand Prix that McLaren has run a special paint scheme. That season, they sported a special yellow-branded car for Keke Rosberg.
“Hopefully, this will give Fernando’s fans a little something extra to look forward to at what is bound to be an especially emotional weekend.”
Simona de Silvestro will become a test driver for the Venturi Formula E team for 2018/2019 season.In addition
De Silvestro previously raced limited events in the series during the 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 seasons.
I’m delighted to make my return to Formula E as a test driver for Venturi Formula E Team and I’m grateful to Susie (Wolff, team principal) and Gildo (Pastor, team president) for the opportunity,” de Silvestro said on SpeedCafe.com.
“Since competing in Season 2, I’ve kept a close eye on the Formula E championship and followed its development with interest,” de Silvestro continued. “The arrival of the new Gen2 car represents a huge milestone for the series and I am very happy to be back in an active role at this exciting and important time.”
De Silvestro has raced in Australian Supercars since 2017. She will continue to race in that series with Kelly Racing as she balances her time with Venturi.
The bulk of de Silvestro’s testing will be done in its simulator in Monaco.
“The next 12 months will be really busy for me with both Formula E and my Australian Supercars commitments but I’m ready for the challenge and it’s a joy to be working with such a well connected and committed team as Venturi,” de Silvestro said.
“Simona is a real team player and a driver I was keen to work with,” said team principal Wolff. “She has a very positive attitude and no-nonsense approach to her work which will fit in well with the team.”