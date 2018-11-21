F1: Fernando Alonso gets special livery for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fernando Alonso will sport a special livery for his final Grand Prix this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Reflecting his blue, yellow and red paint scheme of his helmet colors, the car will pay tribute to his home region of Asturias in northern Spain.

“We’re incredibly pleased and proud to be able to race a special one-off livery for Fernando in Abu Dhabi this weekend,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said on the team’s web site. “We want his last grand prix to feel special in every way, and this was just one of the ways we could reflect that.

“We worked closely and collaboratively with Fernando, and then with the FIA and Formula 1 to make the change for this one race, and they were all hugely supportive of the move.

The special livery will highlight the end of Alonso’s 18-year stint in Formula 1 – a career marked by 32 wins in 311 starts (a winning percentage of 10.3%).

This will be the first time since the 1986 Portuguese Grand Prix that McLaren has run a special paint scheme. That season, they sported a special yellow-branded car for Keke Rosberg.

“Hopefully, this will give Fernando’s fans a little something extra to look forward to at what is bound to be an especially emotional weekend.”