F1: Max Verstappen fastest ahead of Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver was about a half second quicker than teammate Daniel Ricciardo, with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in third ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Bottas and Hamilton were about one second behind Verstappen, who has impressed with a win and four other podium finishes in the past six races.
Hamilton has already won his fifth world title and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will finish behind him in second place for the second straight year. Vettel finished eighth in the first practice.
A second practice was scheduled for later Friday.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Robert Kubica will make his return to Formula One next year with the Williams team.
It completes a remarkable comeback for Kubica, rated as one of the quickest in F1 before a gruesome rally accident in 2011 left him needing seven hours of surgery on a partially severed right hand.
The 33-year-old Polish driver impressed in testing for Williams last year and was a reserve and development driver this year. One of the main questions regarding his return was whether Kubica’s fragile right arm could handle the strain of a heavy car.
Kubica says “being back on the F1 grid next season will be one of the greatest achievements of my life,” adding, “It has been a long road to get to this point.”
He earned 12 podium finishes in F1 from 2006-10 – claiming his first pole position and victory in 2008 – and was considered among the sport’s brightest talents.
