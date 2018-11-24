Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

F1: Lewis Hamilton fastest in 3rd and final Abu Dhabi GP practice

Associated PressNov 24, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Five-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in the third and final practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

In hot conditions at the Yas Marina desert circuit, the Mercedes driver was about 0.3 seconds ahead of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel and 0.4 ahead of Vettel’s teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had the fourth fastest time but his teammate Daniel Ricciardo pulled over to the side of the track near the end because of a water pressure issue on the car. It is Ricciardo’s last race for Red Bull before joining Renault next year, and Raikkonen’s last ride for Ferrari before switching to Sauber.

Near the end of P3, there was a heated moment between Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean of Haas when they narrowly avoided colliding. The Frenchmen made up afterward as Grosjean went over to speak to Gasly, who patted him on the back.

Qualifying begins at 5 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) when the sun sets and the temperature cools somewhat, mirroring the conditions for Sunday’s race under floodlights.

Hamilton is eyeing an 11th GP win of the season on Sunday, while teammate Valtteri Bottas is seeking his first. Four-time F1 champion Vettel is looking to soften the blow of finishing second to Hamilton in the title race for the second straight year.

F1: Max Verstappen unrepentant over Esteban Ocon altercation

Associated PressNov 24, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Not only is Max Verstappen unrepentant over his altercation with Esteban Ocon at the Brazilian Grand Prix, he suggests the French driver got away lightly with a few shoves to the chest.

Although he had already been lapped and had little to fight for, Ocon refused to let race leader Verstappen past him two weeks ago. The pair tangled, sending the Dutch driver spinning back to second place and pushing Lewis Hamilton up to first at Interlagos.

It cost Verstappen his third victory of the season, and sixth of his Red Bull career. He stopped a post-race interview when he saw Ocon, squaring up to his rival and shoving him three times before angrily pointing a finger at him as he walked away.

Asked at the Abu Dhabi GP on Thursday if he had regrets, Verstappen replied: “No, not really. I was after an apology and I got a different response.”

“I lost a victory, so I think from my side I was really calm. It could have been much worse,” added the 21-year-old Dutchman, who is known as much for his fiery temper as his daredevil driving. “I thought it was quite a calm response. What do you expect me to do? Shake his hand and say, `Thanks very much’.

Although Ocon breached race etiquette as a back-marker by not moving aside for the leader, Verstappen seemed equally upset by the Force India driver’s comments.

“You guys don’t hear what’s being said … You just see me pushing,” he said. “But if you understood the whole conversation, I think it would be different.”

Ocon’s words were “something I didn’t expect to hear,” Verstappen added, before using an expletive.

The Red Bull driver must now perform two days of public service within six months, a punishment he calls harsh.

“We’re not robots,” Verstappen said. “We are all here to win. You are in that position and it gets taken away from you.”

At a news conference on Thursday, the two men sat with Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen between them.

Ocon was stone-faced throughout but had his say.

“It’s not a great thing to be involved in a crash with the leader,” he said. “I’m sorry for Max. It was his race to win.

“The team came on the radio saying, `You can un-lap yourself if you want, if you are faster.’ I just went for it,” the 22-year-old Frenchman said. “Even if Max said the opposite, he would like to come back on what he did after the race.”

The pair have competed since their karting days. Verstappen was evasive when they were asked how they felt about each other, Ocon more forthcoming.

“I will respond, if he cannot, I will,” Ocon said. “We’ve been racing a long time. The important thing is it stays good racing and good fun for the fans, but doesn’t go over the top.”

Four-time world champion Vettel has had altercations in the past with Verstappen and former teammate Mark Webber.

“We are here to fight for something that means the world to us. For people watching, it’s a show. For people reporting about the show, it’s a job. For us it’s a job, but it’s our lives,” Vettel said. “Emotions are part of sports.”

