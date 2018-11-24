Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Recovering Lauda hopes to be back working with Mercedes soon

Associated PressNov 24, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Niki Lauda hopes to be back working with Mercedes soon as he continues his recovery from a lung transplant.

The three-time Formula One champion appeared cheerful as he posted a message on the Mercedes team’s Twitter account on Saturday.

Speaking softly but clearly, Lauda says “the important message is I will be there soon” before thanking all his fans for the “unbelievable” support he has received.

The 69-year-old Lauda, who received a new lung on Aug. 2, is non-executive chairman of Mercedes. He has had a close working relationship with five-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and was involved in helping to sign the British driver from McLaren for the 2013 season.

Hamilton has won four of his titles with Mercedes, including the past two and in 2014 and ’15.

Lauda won the F1 drivers’ championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and again in 1984 with McLaren.

In 1976, he was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix, but made an astonishingly fast return to racing just six weeks later.

F1: Max Verstappen unrepentant over Esteban Ocon altercation

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 24, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Not only is Max Verstappen unrepentant over his altercation with Esteban Ocon at the Brazilian Grand Prix, he suggests the French driver got away lightly with a few shoves to the chest.

Although he had already been lapped and had little to fight for, Ocon refused to let race leader Verstappen past him two weeks ago. The pair tangled, sending the Dutch driver spinning back to second place and pushing Lewis Hamilton up to first at Interlagos.

It cost Verstappen his third victory of the season, and sixth of his Red Bull career. He stopped a post-race interview when he saw Ocon, squaring up to his rival and shoving him three times before angrily pointing a finger at him as he walked away.

Asked at the Abu Dhabi GP on Thursday if he had regrets, Verstappen replied: “No, not really. I was after an apology and I got a different response.”

“I lost a victory, so I think from my side I was really calm. It could have been much worse,” added the 21-year-old Dutchman, who is known as much for his fiery temper as his daredevil driving. “I thought it was quite a calm response. What do you expect me to do? Shake his hand and say, `Thanks very much’.

Although Ocon breached race etiquette as a back-marker by not moving aside for the leader, Verstappen seemed equally upset by the Force India driver’s comments.

“You guys don’t hear what’s being said … You just see me pushing,” he said. “But if you understood the whole conversation, I think it would be different.”

Ocon’s words were “something I didn’t expect to hear,” Verstappen added, before using an expletive.

The Red Bull driver must now perform two days of public service within six months, a punishment he calls harsh.

“We’re not robots,” Verstappen said. “We are all here to win. You are in that position and it gets taken away from you.”

At a news conference on Thursday, the two men sat with Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen between them.

Ocon was stone-faced throughout but had his say.

“It’s not a great thing to be involved in a crash with the leader,” he said. “I’m sorry for Max. It was his race to win.

“The team came on the radio saying, `You can un-lap yourself if you want, if you are faster.’ I just went for it,” the 22-year-old Frenchman said. “Even if Max said the opposite, he would like to come back on what he did after the race.”

The pair have competed since their karting days. Verstappen was evasive when they were asked how they felt about each other, Ocon more forthcoming.

“I will respond, if he cannot, I will,” Ocon said. “We’ve been racing a long time. The important thing is it stays good racing and good fun for the fans, but doesn’t go over the top.”

Four-time world champion Vettel has had altercations in the past with Verstappen and former teammate Mark Webber.

“We are here to fight for something that means the world to us. For people watching, it’s a show. For people reporting about the show, it’s a job. For us it’s a job, but it’s our lives,” Vettel said. “Emotions are part of sports.”

