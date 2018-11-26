Fernando Alonso, Jimmie Johnson swap cars in Bahrain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fernando Alonso and Jimmie Johnson swapped cars Monday in Bahrain on the Grand Prix circuit.

The seven-time NASCAR champion transported Johnson’s No. 48 to the Bahrain International Circuit. Alonso rolled out a 2013 Formula 1 car.

This was the third time that a Formula 1 and NASCAR driver have swapped rides. In 2003, Juan Pablo Montoya and Jeff Gordon drove one another’s cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2011, Lewis Hamilton and Tony Stewart did so at Watkins Glen International.

After piloting the unfamiliar cars, the session ended with the two drivers doing doughnuts at the end of pit road.

Here are some highlights:

Our car swap gets underway as @alo_oficial heads out for his first laps in @JimmieJohnson’s car No.48. 👊 #JJxALO pic.twitter.com/qMdJgIbD9L — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 26, 2018

Something tells us that these guys are having a good time. 😄 #JJxALO pic.twitter.com/mXAMQ1UByn — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 26, 2018

🔊 McLaren’s Mark Temple will be Jimmie’s engineer for the day. He talks us through the differences between the two machines and what the drivers can expect. #JJxALO pic.twitter.com/K57ir23moP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 26, 2018