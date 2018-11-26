Fernando Alonso, Jimmie Johnson swap cars in Bahrain

Fernando Alonso and Jimmie Johnson swapped cars Monday in Bahrain on the Grand Prix circuit.
The seven-time NASCAR champion transported Johnson’s No. 48 to the Bahrain International Circuit. Alonso rolled out a 2013 Formula 1 car.
This was the third time that a Formula 1 and NASCAR driver have swapped rides. In 2003, Juan Pablo Montoya and Jeff Gordon drove one another’s cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2011, Lewis Hamilton and Tony Stewart did so at Watkins Glen International.
After piloting the unfamiliar cars, the session ended with the two drivers doing doughnuts at the end of pit road.
Here are some highlights:
BERLIN (AP) After winning the European Formula 3 championship, Mick Schumacher is making the step up to Formula 2 with the Prema Racing team.
The 19-year-old Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, claimed eight wins, seven pole positions, and 14 podium finishes as he won the overall F3 title in October.
Prema Racing said on Tuesday his move to F2 “represented the next natural step.”
Schumacher, who joined the team in 2016, has worked his way up from F4.
“In all his racing endeavors, his progress has been relentless, which highlights a very good potential for the upcoming challenge,” the team said.
Schumacher will get his first taste of F2 at the postseason tests from Thursday to Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
