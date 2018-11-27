Schedule diversity, fan access make IMSA unique

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN, Bryan Sellers dropped into the studio to chat with Dale Jarrett, Krista Voda and Steve Letarte about the upcoming IMSA season, which will be covered on the NBC family of networks beginning January 26, 2019.

“(IMSA) is significantly different that NASCAR races obviously. We have a very short schedule – 11 races – but I feel like the kind of impact we deliver in those races is high,” Sellers said.

Sellers races for Paul Miller Racing in the No. 48 Lamborghini in the GT Daytona series with co-driver Madison Snow.

The IMSA calendar ranges from races occurring over durations as short as a couple of hours to the twice around the clock epic 24 Hours of Daytona.

“It is neat because you cover so many different types of racing,” Sellers said. “We do go at night; we do race in the rain. We race on street courses. … We go from these big high banks of Daytona which is a shock the first time you do it. … The we go into literally city streets and race in between the walls. That is actually some of the best racing that we get to do.”

One other thing different about IMSA is the access fans have to the drivers and crews.

“One of the coolest things about what we get to do at IMSA is we get massive interaction with our fans,” Sellers continued. “We do open grids at the beginning of every single weekend and also open autograph sessions.

“If you have a ticket before the race starts, I think for roughly an hour or hour-and-a-half pre every race, it opens. All the cars are lined up there. All the drivers are there and it’s full access to all of us.”

For more, watch the video above.