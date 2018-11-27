Fernando Alonso to race in 2019 24 Hours of Daytona

Fernando Alonso will race in the 2019 edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona January 26 at Daytona International Speedway as part of Wayne Taylor Racing in the No. 10 Cadillac.
He will share the cockpit with Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande and Kamui Kobayashi.
This will be Alonso’s second consecutive attempt in the 24 Hours of Daytona after finishing 38th overall in the No. 23 United Autosports entry in 2018.
Alonso was part of the winning effort in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this June.
This will give Alonso the opportunity to add two major wins to his resume after announcing earlier this year that he will compete in the 2019 Indy 500.
BERLIN (AP) After winning the European Formula 3 championship, Mick Schumacher is making the step up to Formula 2 with the Prema Racing team.
The 19-year-old Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, claimed eight wins, seven pole positions, and 14 podium finishes as he won the overall F3 title in October.
Prema Racing said on Tuesday his move to F2 “represented the next natural step.”
Schumacher, who joined the team in 2016, has worked his way up from F4.
“In all his racing endeavors, his progress has been relentless, which highlights a very good potential for the upcoming challenge,” the team said.
Schumacher will get his first taste of F2 at the postseason tests from Thursday to Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
