Fernando Alonso to race in 2019 24 Hours of Daytona

Fernando Alonso will race in the 2019 edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona January 26 at Daytona International Speedway as part of Wayne Taylor Racing in the No. 10 Cadillac.

He will share the cockpit with Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande and Kamui Kobayashi.

This will be Alonso’s second consecutive attempt in the 24 Hours of Daytona after finishing 38th overall in the No. 23 United Autosports entry in 2018.

Alonso was part of the winning effort in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this June.

This will give Alonso the opportunity to add two major wins to his resume after announcing earlier this year that he will compete in the 2019 Indy 500.