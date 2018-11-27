Speedway named official fuel and convenience store for IndyCar

On Tuesday, IndyCar announced that Speedway LLC will become the official fuel and official convenience store of the IndyCar series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Indy 500 beginning in 2019.

Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, Speedway – a subsidiary of Marathon Oil – is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain. They currently operate nearly 4,000 stores in 35 states.

“Speedway has a large national footprint along with the desire to establish a partnership with the IndyCar Series and its many events reaching millions of consumers,” said Mark Miles in a press release. Miles is the CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Speedway also has a broad reach within the region, ensuring a shared interest in leveraging the Indianapolis 500 as a central element of its retail promotion during the month of May,” Miles continued. “We believe this will be a beneficial relationship for Speedway, IndyCarand all of our race promoters.”

As part of their relationship with IndyCar, Speedway will provide the fuel that powers every race in the series.

“We are excited about this partnership with IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Tony Kenney, president of Speedway. “The Indianapolis 500 itself is one of the premier events in the world of motorsports, and Speedway has a strong brand presence in the INDYCAR race markets, so our relationship will be very complementary. The IndyCar Series is a great way to showcase Speedway’s brand and quality fuel offerings, including the fuel that will power the race cars at each event.”