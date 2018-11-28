Eduardo Barrichello will compete in USF2000

Eduardo Barrichello, age 17, will fill the second seat at Miller Vinatieri Motorsports in the USF2000 series next year. He is the son of former F1 and IndyCar driver Rubens Barrichello.

The USF200 is the first rung on the Mazda Road to Indy developmental ladder that leads to IndyCar.

“I am excited to join Miller Vinatieri Motorsports and the USF2000 program in 2019,” said Barrichello at IndyCar.com. “The Road to Indy program is something that I have followed throughout karting, and to finally be able to take part in it is something special. The plan is to get lots of testing under my belt before the first race of the season, but I can tell you that I am already counting down the days to St. Pete.”

The streets of St Petersburg will mark the opening race on the calendar in March.

Barrichello is also slated to drive a USF2000 car this week at Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

Last year, Barrichello ran his first full season in open wheel cars. He competed in the F4 United States Championship and scored four top-10 finishes in 17 races.

“We are very pleased to have Eduardo join the MVM family,” said Jack Miller, the team co-owner along with Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. “Eduardo is son of former Formula One star Rubens Barrichello and their family bond is unmistakable. It rings true having my son as a second-generation driver, so I am confident Eduardo and the whole Barrichello family will fit perfectly into our operation.

“We will be running our first season in the USF2000 ranks, but we have put together an excellent and experienced crew and engineer, making a great platform for Eduardo as he begins his march up the Road to Indy ladder.”