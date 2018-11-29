F1: Valtteri Bottas loses Tony Ross as race engineer

Valtteri Bottas will have a new race engineer in 2019. We just don’t know who yet.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff announced after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Tony Ross will become the chief race engineer of Mercedes’ Formula E program.
“Tony Ross is going to be the chief race engineer of our Formula E program,” said Wolff on Formula1.com. “He’s going to dash off into a funny environment with only one race day and funky cities.
“Who replaces him? We’re discussing that. That was a bit of a lie but… give me a few weeks.”
After finishing fifth in the drivers championship on the strength of 17 top-five finishes and two more races in which he scored points, Bottas still described this as a frustrating season – perhaps because of the lack of victories and only eight trips to the podium. Seven of those were runner-up results.
Compounding the disappointment is the fact that Bottas’ fifth-place is the points is the worst for a Mercedes driver since 2013.
“I’d… like to thank Tony Ross for all his hard work over the last eight years,” said Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes trackside engineering director. “He has contributed so much to the past five constructors’ championships, and Nico’s driver’s championship, so we will all be sad to see him go, but happy we’ve had the chance to enjoy so much success together.”
Starworks Motorsport will return to full-time competition in the IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship with Ryan Dalziel in 2019.
Dalziel will be paired with Peter Baron – a relationship that has lasted 13 years. The two have competed together all but one of those seasons
“When my 2018 program was announced it was ending the first call I got was from Peter Baron at Starworks saying we should get the band back together,” said Dalziel at IMSA.com. “I’ve enjoyed much of my racing success under the Starworks banner and I’ve put all my efforts in the past few months making this happen. Continuity is so important in racing, and surrounding yourself with people who truly believe in you.
“This program is a continuation from the 2018 championship winning effort with Parker. He and I sharing a car with Peter Baron steering the ship is a force to be reckoned with. Audi has been a big part of making this happen and I’m extremely grateful for their trust in us to represent them.”
Starworks and Dalziel paired for the 2012 24 Hours of Le Mans victory.
Joining Dalziel for the 24 Hours of Daytona will be Parker Chase, 2016 Pirelli World Challenge Rookie of the Year.
“I’m super happy to be joining Starworks Motorsport for my 2019 IMSA campaign, and to be driving with Ryan again,” Chase said. “It’s great to continue my relationship with Audi as well in the new R8 GT3 Evo. It’ll be my first time at Daytona and I can’t be more excited. I’m ready to get started.”
Dalziel and Chase scored 15 podium finishes together in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge SprintX Pro/Am Championship.