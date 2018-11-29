IMSA: Starworks Motorsport, Ryan Dalziel return in 2019

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Starworks Motorsport will return to full-time competition in the IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship with Ryan Dalziel in 2019.

Dalziel will be paired with Peter Baron – a relationship that has lasted 13 years. The two have competed together all but one of those seasons

“When my 2018 program was announced it was ending the first call I got was from Peter Baron at Starworks saying we should get the band back together,” said Dalziel at IMSA.com. “I’ve enjoyed much of my racing success under the Starworks banner and I’ve put all my efforts in the past few months making this happen. Continuity is so important in racing, and surrounding yourself with people who truly believe in you.

“This program is a continuation from the 2018 championship winning effort with Parker. He and I sharing a car with Peter Baron steering the ship is a force to be reckoned with. Audi has been a big part of making this happen and I’m extremely grateful for their trust in us to represent them.”

Starworks and Dalziel paired for the 2012 24 Hours of Le Mans victory.

Joining Dalziel for the 24 Hours of Daytona will be Parker Chase, 2016 Pirelli World Challenge Rookie of the Year.

“I’m super happy to be joining Starworks Motorsport for my 2019 IMSA campaign, and to be driving with Ryan again,” Chase said. “It’s great to continue my relationship with Audi as well in the new R8 GT3 Evo. It’ll be my first time at Daytona and I can’t be more excited. I’m ready to get started.”

Dalziel and Chase scored 15 podium finishes together in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge SprintX Pro/Am Championship.