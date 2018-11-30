F1: Lance Stroll, Force India complete 2019 grid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Friday, Force India officially announced Lance Stroll will join Sergio Perez in 2019.

Stroll moves from Williams to take the place of the departing Esteban Ocon.

“I’m pleased that we can finally confirm Lance’s arrival to race alongside Sergio next year,” said team principal Otmar Szafnauer at Formula1.com. “It gives us an exciting line-up with the perfect blend of youth, talent, and experience.

“Lance is only 20 and already has two years of Formula 1 experience under his belt, as well as a podium finish and a front row start. We see huge potential in Lance and believe we can create an environment in which he can flourish.”

Stroll’s podium finished came at Baku in 2017. That is his only top five in 41 starts. He scored another top 10 at Baku last year when he crossed under the checkers eighth.

“This is the beginning of an incredibly exciting journey in my Formula 1 career,” Stroll said. “I look forward to working alongside a successful team with a great culture. It’s a new challenge and I am excited to embrace this new opportunity!”

Earlier this week, Toro Rosso announced Alexander Albon as their second driver alongside Daniil Kvyat, leaving Ocon without a ride in the game of musical chairs.

Ocon will assume the role of test driver for Mercedes in 2019.

