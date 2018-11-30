Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Townsend Bell, Frankie Montecalvo pair up for 2019 IMSA championship run

By Dan BeaverNov 30, 2018, 11:34 AM EST
Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo will race full-time for AIM Vasser Sullivan (AVS) in 2019 in pursuit of an IMSA Weathertech Sports Car championship.

They will pair up in of the two Lexus RC F GT3 race cars that will be campaigned in 2019.

“This is a great paring of drivers,” said car owner Jimmy Vasser at IMSA.com. “They know each other and they know what it takes to be successful.”

Bell is the 2015 IMSA GTD champion. Montecalvo has seven podium finishes in 32 combined starts in the Weathertech and American Le Mans series.

“I’m thrilled to have a chance to go after another IMSA GTD Championship with Frankie,” said Bell. “We’ve had some partial seasons the last few years and the stars aligned to make this happen.

“My best Indy 500 finish came while driving for Jimmy Vasser and I’ve always admired the way he runs the team and guides the ship. The fact that AIM and Ian Willis are also involved makes this feel like one big family get together. Ian led us to a Daytona 24 win in 2014 and the NAEC Championship. I’m looking forward to turning some laps soon in the Lexus RCF GT3. It’s a race winning, pole sitting car and it’s nice to have that confidence heading into a new season.”

Bell made five starts last year with a pair of fifth-place finishes to bracket the season in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

“I could not be happier joining AIM Vasser Sullivan for the 2019 IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship season,” said Montecalvo. “In 2017, I raced with AIM and had some success in the Pirelli World Challenge Sprint X. … We should have a very competitive team this year. Co-driving with Townsend, I feel AVS has a real shot at competing for a championship. I’m looking forward to heading to Daytona to start off the 2019 season!”

Bell and Montecalvo will join Jack Hawksworth at AVS. Hawksworth’s co-driver has not yet been announced.

The complete IMSA season can be seen on the NBC family of networks beginning with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona, January 4 – 6, 2019.

IMSA at 50: Derek Bell recalls the first time he hit Daytona’s banking

By Dan BeaverNov 30, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
It can take a while to acclimate to 31 degrees of banking in a corner even if your name is legendary.

In the video above, Derek Bell recalls his first laps around Daytona International Speedway.

“My first time at Daytona was in 1971. It was my first time on the banking. It was the weirdest sensation because as you come down a straight as a racing driver, when the road sort of turns sharp left normally you would put the brakes on to slow down. But you had to get used to the fact that you didn’t slow down you just turned the wheel and hopefully balance the car.”

As IMSA celebrates their 50th year, they take a look back at some of the drivers and events that have been a part of their history.  

“I never actually took it flat,” Bell said. “I was jolly close, but I never did. It was the most amazing experience. … I got used to it after a while, but the first time it was pretty forbidding.”