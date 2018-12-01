IMSA: Kyle Kaiser joins Juncos Racing for Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Kaiser will enter the 24 Hours of Daytona with Juncos Racing driving the No. 50 Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Will Owen will serve as one of Kaiser’s co-drivers. Two others will be announced soon.

In 2018, Kaiser entered four IndyCar races including a best result of 16th in the Long Beach Grand Prix.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to compete in the Rolex 24 with Juncos Racing,” Kaiser said at IMSA.com. “It’s very special to have my first experience in endurance racing at such a historic event with the organization I have been a part of for the last five years of my career.

“I have been impressed with the incredible progress the team has made over the last month preparing for the race, and I have the utmost confidence our program will be extremely competitive with the Cadillac power behind us. I am anxious to get behind the wheel of the DPi and continue our preparation for the race.”

His debut in the IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship begins with the 2019 Roar Before the 24 in early January.

In 50 Indy Lights starts with Juncos Racing, Kaiser has scored five wins and 18 podiums.

“We are looking forward to continuing our work with Kyle after many years together,” said team owner Ricardo Juncos. “We started our program with Kyle back in 2014 and have created great chemistry with him in our team over the past five seasons.

“Not many teams can say they have had the chance to work with the same driver in four different series during their career, which shows Kyle’s commitment and confidence with Juncos Racing. We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue our relationship with Kyle and would like to thank Kyle and sponsors for their dedication to our team.”

Kaiser is not currently scheduled to run in IMSA beyond the 24 Hours.