Robert Wickens ‘races’ James Hinchcliffe to dining hall

Nikita Lastochkin will move to Exclusive Autosport in 2019 to compete in his third consecutive season in the Pro Mazda division of the Road to Indy ladder.

In 2018, the Russian-born driver finished ninth in the standings with Cape Motorsports.

“I’m extremely excited to come into the season and join Exclusive Autosport,” Lastochkin said at IndyCar.com. “From the testing we’ve completed so far, the car feels very quick and suits my driving style well. (Team principal) Michael (Duncalfe) has been very welcoming and helped me feel at home right away and I think we are going to have a great year ahead of us.”

In 2019, Exclusive Motorsports intends to run as many as three cars.

Last year, Parker Thompson finished second in the standings with Exclusive behind Juncos Racing’s Rinus Veekay.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nikita to the Exclusive Autosport Pro Mazda program,” Duncalfe said. “Nikita’s experience in the Road to Indy and maturity are great assets to the EA program. Overall, Nikita is a great fit with the Exclusive Autosport team. We are looking forward to a very positive and successful year with him in Pro Mazda.”

In two previous seasons in Pro Mazda, Lastochkin has earned a best finish of third at Road America.