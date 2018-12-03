Nicholas Latifi becomes Williams new reserve driver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nicholas Latifi will join Williams F1 as a reserve driver in 2019, joining Robert Kubica and George Russell.

Latifi will get time behind the wheel with six first practice sessions during Grand Prix weekends, two in-season test sessions, one pre-season test day at Barcelona and two Pirelli tire tests as well as conducting simulator training at the Williams factory.

“I’m thrilled to be joining an iconic team like Williams as a reserve driver for 2019,” said Latifi at Formula1.com. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to continue my F1 development, and to build my on-track experience with more FP1 sessions and the rookie and Pirelli tests.”

Latifi has previous experience as a test driver at Renault and a test/reserve driver with Force India.

Last year Latifi competed in his second Formula 2 campaign. He scored one win and two more three podiums.

“Nicholas has been racing successfully in the junior formula, he has the racing pedigree that we’re looking for and he is incredibly intelligent and diligent,” said deputy team principal Claire Williams. “Nicholas will drive in FP1 sessions and at several tests next year. Along with this, he will undertake simulator work for the team. We are certain he will be a great fit for the team and we look forward to working with Nicholas next season.”