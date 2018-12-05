Getty Images

F1’s 21-race calendar approved

Associated PressDec 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Formula One’s 21-race calendar for 2019 has been approved, with Melbourne as usual hosting the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 17.

Governing body FIA said after a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council in St. Petersburg on Wednesday that 11 races would be held in Europe, five in Asia, four in the Americas and one in Australia.

The season will start one week earlier and finish one week later.

FIA said the cars would be heavier – with a weight limit increase from 740 kilograms to 743 – and that fuel handling procedures during testing are to be the same as during racing.

There will also be more clarity on how grid positions are formed when drivers are hit with multiple engine penalties. Typically, drivers who have made several unauthorized engine-part changes are hit with a penalty of 20-25 places – which sends them to the back of the grid.

But it can be confusing to understand who’s starting from where and from how far back if several of the 20 drivers have the same penalty imposed.

Schedule:

March 17: Australia, Melbourne

March 31: Bahrain, Sakhir

April 14: China, Shanghai

April 28: Azerbaijan, Baku

May 12: Spain, Barcelona

May 26: Monaco

June 9: Canada, Montreal, Quebec

June 23: France, Le Castellet

June 30: Austria, Spielberg

July 14: Britain, Silverstone

July 28: Germany, Hockenheim

Aug. 4: Hungary, Budapest

Sept. 1: Belgium, Spa

Sept. 8: Italy, Monza

Sept. 22: Singapore

Sept. 29: Russia, Sochi

Oct. 13: Japan, Suzuka

Oct. 27: Mexico City

Nov. 3: United States, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17: Brazil, Sao Paulo

Dec. 1: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

Four drivers compete for Mazda MX-5 Cup scholarship

By Dan BeaverDec 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
On Friday, December 7 four drivers will compete for a $100,000 scholarship to race in the 2019 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup as part of the Road to Indy program.

The four drivers will use Global MX-5 Cup cars and be evaluated by an independent panel of judges for their performance.

Michael Carter arrives at the Mazda Road to 24 Shootout after a strong 2018 season in which he won seven races stood on the podium 18 times in 20 races. He finished second in the SCCA Hoosier Super Tour Points Championship and the Spec Miata Challenge. That earned him a two-race sponsorship in the 2018 Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup.

Matthew Dirks is the youngest of the finalists at 16-years-of-age. He won the Spec Miata class championship in NASA’s Rocky Mountain Region and was the Teen Mazda champions. Dirks won the pole at the Toyo Tires Classic in a field of 77 cars.

Hannah Grisham finished third in the Teen Mazda Challenge at the Toyo Tires Classic NASA National Championship at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The 18-year-old finished second in the Spec Miata championship in the NASA Southern California region.

Loni Unser – daughter of Johnny Unser – has been competitive during two years of racing in the Spec Miata class of the SCCA Rocky Mountain Region and the World Racing League.