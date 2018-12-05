Four drivers compete for Mazda MX-5 Cup scholarship

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Friday, December 7 four drivers will compete for a $100,000 scholarship to race in the 2019 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup as part of the Road to Indy program.

The four drivers will use Global MX-5 Cup cars and be evaluated by an independent panel of judges for their performance.

Michael Carter arrive at the Mazda Road to 24 Shootout after a strong 2018 season in which he won seven races stood on the podium 18 times in 20 races. He finished second in the SCCA Hoosier Super Tour Points Championship and the Spec Miata Challenge. That earned him a two-race sponsorship in the 2018 Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup.

Matthew Dirks is the youngest of the finalists at 16-years-of-age. He won the Spec Miata class championship in NASA’s Rocky Mountain Region and was the Teen Mazda champions. Dirks won the pole at the Toyo Tires Classic in a field of 77 cars.

Hannah Grisham finished third in the Teen Mazda Challenge at the Toyo Tires Classic NASA National Championship at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The 18-year-old finished second in the Spec Miata championship in the NASA Southern California region.

Loni Unser – daughter of Johnny Unser – has been competitive during two years of racing in the Spec Miata class of the SCCA Rocky Mountain Region and the World Racing League.