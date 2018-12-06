Promotocross.com

NBC extends partnership with Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

By Dan BeaverDec 6, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

On Wednesday, NBC and MX Sports Pro Racing announced they will continue their partnership with Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. NBC will be the television and digital home of the series. The deal runs through the 2021 season, which gives the partners a decade together.

It was also announced that Luca Oil will return as the series sponsor.

As part of the agreement, all main practice sessions, qualifiers and Motos 1 and 2 will be shown live and commercial-free via NBC Sports Gold’s “Pro Motocross Pass”. Via the pass, more than 60 hours of live coverage will be shown.

Additionally, viewers will have access to full replays of all events from 2017 and 2018.

Photo: Chris Ortiz/ProMotoross.com

“As the home of motorsports, we’re proud to continue our strong relationship with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and MX Sports Pro Racing into the next decade, further establishing our presence in the motocross community,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, senior vice president, NBC Sports Ventures. “Fans know NBC Sports is the home for all things motocross, from our linear coverage on NBC and NBCSN, to our robust offering on our direct-to-consumer product, NBC Sports Gold.”

Last year, Eli Tomac beat Marvin Musquin for the 450cc class by only 16 points. Aaron Plessinger outpaced Alex Martin in the 250cc class.

“We’re thrilled that NBC Sports will remain the home of American motocross for the foreseeable future, which will ultimately culminate in a decade-long partnership for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship,” said Carrie Coombs Russell, MX Sports Pro Racing CEO. “We are committed to providing our dedicated and loyal fanbase with as much live content as possible, and the continued development of a digital platform with NBC Sports Gold shows what the future can hold as we collectively push to grow the sport.

“We are delighted to continue on with this relationship and do our part to help the sport keep growing.”

Coverage begins with the Hangtown Classic on Saturday, May 18.

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Telecast on NBC and NBCSN

Date Event Time (ET) Network
Sat., May 18 Hangtown Classic* – 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., May 25 TBA* – 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN
Sun., June 2 Thunder Valley National* – 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., June 15 High Point National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC
High Point National – 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., June 22 Florida National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBCSN
Sun., June 30 Southwick National* – 2nd Motos 10:30 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., July 6 RedBud National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC
RedBud National* – 2nd Motos 7 p.m. NBCSN
Sun., July 21 Spring Creek National* – 2nd Motos 1 a.m. NBCSN
Sat., July 27 Washougal National* – 2nd Motos 10 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 10 Unadilla National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC
Unadilla National*- 2nd Motos 7 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 17 Budds Creek National – 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN
Sat., Aug. 24 Ironman National* – 2nd Motos 11 p.m. NBCSN

Marcus Ericsson rekindles his love of racing with Sebring test

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverDec 6, 2018, 2:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

“I’d never seen these cars live before,” Marcus Ericsson said at Indycar.com earlier this week after watching some of the other cars take to the track for a test at Sebring International Raceway. “It was cool to see the other guys go out. The car looks really cool. I’ve watched a lot of clips on the internet to prepare myself for this. To be here today and also have (Team) Penske here is a perfect spot for me.”

Slightly more than a week after he climbed out of a Formula 1 following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a race he failed to finish after losing power on Lap 24 – Ericsson’s passion for the sport was rekindled.

“This sort of gets me back to why I fell in love with racing,” Ericsson said. “F1 is always going to be F1, you know? But it’s sort of a bit artificial in some ways. You always go to these perfect places, and that’s not racing, I would say. This takes me back to the passion of racing.”

Sebring International – run partially on airport tarmacs and partly on worn road surfaces – is far from the “perfect” purpose-built courses Ericsson has contested during the past five years.

Ericsson will run the complete schedule for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in their No. 7 Honda while remaining a reserve driver for Sauber in 2019. Last year, he finished in the points six times in 21 races while never earning a result better than ninth. He expects more from his IndyCar experience.

“I feel like I definitely have stuff that I can bring from my F1 experience to help us as a team to move forward, but I also think the team is really at a high level,” Ericsson said. “I’ve been impressed with the way they work and the preparation they do before a test with all the prep on the setup side. That’s been quite impressive.”

And while the learning curve is likely to be much steeper than he can fully appreciate, with grid sizes that are comparable and a team that is much closer to its competition than Sauber was to the F1 leaders in 2018, bettering a ninth-place finish is well within reach. Ericsson will first have to become accustomed to heavier cars with much less braking.

Last year, the team scored a victory at Iowa for James Hinchcliffe and earned 12 top fives in 33 starts.

“To the layman, this car looks similar to an F1 car, but it’s such a different animal,” said Taylor Kiel, general manager for Schmidt Peterson. “There’s no power steering, there’s way less downforce and the brakes coupled with the downforce are not as good in an Indy car. So there are a lot of things that he needs to get used to and that he’s working on doing today. So far, so good. The learning curve is going to be steep, but he’s very well-prepared mentally to attack that right now.”