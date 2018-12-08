Bell Racing launches Women in Motorsports Mentor Program

On Friday, Bell Racing USA announced the creation of the Bell Helmets Women in Motorsports Mentor Program designed to offer an opportunity to women interested in a career in the industry.

Through the program, women on and off the track can receive advice from a group of women with diverse experiences in motorsports.

“Mentorship is a critical element in helping people learn, maximize their talents and achieve success in any field, including the sport of racing,” said Kyle Kietzmann, president and chief operating officer of Bell Racing USA. “We are proud to help facilitate a mentorship program for women in motorsports and grateful to the athletes and industry experts who are so willing to share their knowledge and experience, offering advice and guidance to women as they follow their dreams and pursue a career in racing.

The program will begin in January with the participating experts writing for the Bell Racing USA blog. Using that platform, they will offer advice, tips and lessons learned during their career. Women with questions about careers in motorsports or female racers looking for guidance can submit questions to mentor@bellracing.com.

“We have been considering a women’s mentorship program for a while, and with so much recent talk about an equal playing field for women in motorsports, now feels like the right time to launch,” said Chris Wheeler, director of motorsports at Bell Racing USA. “The successes of the impressive group we’ve brought together to mentor the next generation of women in racing are proof that you don’t have to be a man to succeed in this sport, whether on or off the track.”

Some of the women participating in the program are: