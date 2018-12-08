Kendra Jacobs Facebook

Bell Racing launches Women in Motorsports Mentor Program

By Dan BeaverDec 8, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
On Friday, Bell Racing USA announced the creation of the Bell Helmets Women in Motorsports Mentor Program designed to offer an opportunity to women interested in a career in the industry.

Through the program, women on and off the track can receive advice from a group of women with diverse experiences in motorsports.

“Mentorship is a critical element in helping people learn, maximize their talents and achieve success in any field, including the sport of racing,” said Kyle Kietzmann, president and chief operating officer of Bell Racing USA. “We are proud to help facilitate a mentorship program for women in motorsports and grateful to the athletes and industry experts who are so willing to share their knowledge and experience, offering advice and guidance to women as they follow their dreams and pursue a career in racing.

The program will begin in January with the participating experts writing for the Bell Racing USA blog. Using that platform, they will offer advice, tips and lessons learned during their career. Women with questions about careers in motorsports or female racers looking for guidance can submit questions to mentor@bellracing.com.

“We have been considering a women’s mentorship program for a while, and with so much recent talk about an equal playing field for women in motorsports, now feels like the right time to launch,” said Chris Wheeler, director of motorsports at Bell Racing USA. “The successes of the impressive group we’ve brought together to mentor the next generation of women in racing are proof that you don’t have to be a man to succeed in this sport, whether on or off the track.”

Some of the women participating in the program are:

  • Kendra Jacobs, marketing director, Knoxville Raceway
  • Ashley Sanford, NHRA Top Fuel driver
  • Shea Holbrook, sports car driver
  • Sarah Fisher, Indy 500 veteran and business owner
  • McKenna Haase, winged sprint car driver
  • Katherine Legge – sports car and Formula E driver
  • Pippa Mann – Indy 500 veteran and sports car driver
  • Ana Beatriz – IndyCar veteran and Brazilian Stock Car driver

Alexander Rossi joins Penske for Rolex 24

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverDec 7, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
Alexander Rossi will join Team Penske in the No. 7 Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype International entry alongside full-time drivers Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. Rossi will fill the seat vacated by Graham Rahal, who was part of last year’s Rolex 24 lineup.

Rossi will also be part of the driver lineup later in the year for the 12 Hours of Sebring.

“I have watched and raced against Team Penske in IndyCar and I have a lot of respect for the organization and what they do and how they do it,” said Rossi in a press release. “I really appreciate Andretti Autosport for allowing me the opportunity to represent Acura in some of the biggest sports car races in the world. I can’t wait to work with Helio and Ricky, to learn from them and hopefully contribute to some wins and a championship for Acura Team Penske.”

Rossi burst onto the scene in 2016 by winning the Indy 500 in his rookie appearance. Since then, he has five wins total in 50 starts, including three last year at Mid-Ohio, Long Beach and Pocono.

Rossi has one previous Rolex 24 to his credit in a Delta Wing Prototype in 2014. The team retired on lap 288 of 695 with a gearbox failure.

“Alexander will be a great addition to the Acura Team Penske lineup in 2019 and all of us at Acura are very excited about our prospects for the coming season,” said Art St. Cyr, President of Honda Performance Development. “When you add Alexander to the experienced team of Helio, Ricky, Juan and Dane – and with Simon returning for the endurance events – we are extremely proud of the talented and accomplished Acura Team Penske driver lineup.

“We look forward to our second opportunity to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the ARX-05. Alexander has been a great representative of Honda in the IndyCar Series, from his Indy 500 victory in 2016 to competing for the title this past season. We are pleased to have this opportunity to build our relationship with him through our sports car program. ”

Team Penske’s second car will be driven by Simon Pagenaud, Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron.

The 2019 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona will take place in 50 days and can be seen in its entirety on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

After announcement, Rahal expressed his regrets at not being part of the Team Penske lineup. Last year, he finished ninth overall in the No. 7 with Castroneves and Taylor.

 