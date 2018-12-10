Charles Leclerc wins FIA Rookie of the Year award

Charles Leclerc has won the FIA Rookie of the Year award for 2018 for his performance in Formula 1. Last year, he won top honors in Formula 2, making him the first driver to win back-to-back rookie honors.
The award has only been offered since 2014.
The award is not limited to the top Formula series. Any driver competing in their first season in a FIA championship is eligible, meaning Leclerc twice beat out racers in the World Endurance Championship, the World Rally Championship and the CIK Karting KF World Championship.
Leclerc scored two top 10s in the first 14 Grand Prixs – a sixth in Azerbaijan and a ninth in Austria. He closed out the season with five top 10s in the last seven races, including three consecutive sevenths in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.
“These last two years have been amazing and this first year in Formula 1 has been great,” Leclerc said at Formula1.com. “It was very difficult in the first few races to get used to these cars, but after that, it has been great, with an amazing team behind me that has pushed me all year long and that has [taught] me all the basics of Formula 1. So yeah, really looking forward to the next challenges ahead and see you soon on track.”
Michael Carter was selected as the winner of the 2018 Mazda Road to 24 Shootout.
Carter was one of four drivers who competed for the honor and a $100,000 scholarship that went along with it. Matthew Dirks, Hannah Grisham and Loni Unser also competed.
With the scholarship, Carter will compete in the 2019 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup.
“What a journey this has been,” said Carter in a press release. “The reason I started racing a Mazda was because of the Mazda Road to 24 Shootout. It was our one single goal all along and to finally accomplish that is surreal. The process begins next week of getting ready for next season, for the series test at Barber, and to put together a good season in the Global MX-5 Cup.”
Carter was invited to the Shootout largely because of his 2018 performance in SCCA. He finished second in the SCCA Hoosier Super Tour Points Championship, won the Spec Miata Challenge and won in Spec Miata at the American Road Race of Champions.
The 18-year-old Carter had his eye on the Road to Mazda early.
“Each year, it is exciting to see the next batch of talent that is in the pipeline,” said John Doonan, Director, Mazda Motorsports. “I heard something from Michael and his father that really hit a chord with me which was that they built a Spec Miata with the sole purpose of going up the Mazda Road to 24 ladder.
That really speaks to the challenger spirit at Mazda, to why we have the Shootout, and to the family that we have at Mazda. Michael is the driver today who walks away with the scholarship, but we had four families come together here who have all gone racing together. For all of us at Mazda, it’s very rewarding to give these families a chance to go racing together. We look forward to watching Michael take the next step in his career in next season’s Global MX-5 Cup.”