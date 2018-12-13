Column: What Michael Schumacher, family could take from Robert Wickens’ example

As much of the world looks forward to Christmas and New Years Day in the next few weeks, a dark anniversary is also on the near horizon.

It’s hard to believe that December 29 will mark five years since seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher was critically injured in a skiing accident, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Schumacher and his family were on holiday in the French Alps when he fell and struck his head on a boulder. The impact was so severe that it cracked the helmet he was wearing straight through.

One can only imagine the damage the impact did to Schumacher’s skull and brain.

While chronologically the accident occurred a half-decade ago, for many of “Schu’s” most ardent fans, it seems like it was just yesterday when the earth-shattering news broke.

In the following days and weeks after his accident, Schumacher was placed in a medically induced coma, as well as had at least two surgeries on his brain.

Since then the world has waited for news — good news, some news, any news — about the racing legend’s condition, only to receive very little in terms of updates over the subsequent five years.

That’s the way his family wants it, having repeatedly requested privacy when it comes to details about Michael’s condition. While some fans have criticized the dearth of news and updates on his condition, the Schumacher family’s request for privacy should be respected.

Schumacher’s wife, Corrina, issued a rare statement late last month that didn’t really say much about her husband’s condition or recovery, but she did thank fans and well-wishers for their continued prayers and concern about her husband, adding, “We all know Michael is a fighter and will not give up.”

In the meantime, Schumacher’s fans have been able to stay somewhat close to his legacy by watching as his 19-year-old son, Mick, has showed significant achievement in his own budding racing career.

So much so that rumors have already popped up that the younger Schu may soon follow in his father’s F1 footsteps, perhaps as early as 2020.

That, of course, remains to be seen.

What makes the Schumacher situation so difficult for many to understand is how, while enjoying a simple skiing excursion with his family, he suffered a life-changing accident while having survived some wicked crashes during his racing career that barely affected him.

We still don’t know if Schumacher can walk, talk, is conscious and lucid or not – and many of his fans have already accepted that we may never, ever know any of those details. Which, if that’s the way he and/or his family want it, again, then we need to respect their wishes.

I bring up Schumacher not only because of the pending “anniversary” of his accident – perhaps saying simply the “date” of his accident might be a better way to say it, as anniversary connotes something good to celebrate – but because the lack of information on his condition has been frustrating to fans.

At the same time, there’s another race car driver who suffered a horrendous injury at Pocono Raceway this past August, namely IndyCar driver Robert Wickens.

Wickens suffered a devastating spinal cord injury that has left him a paraplegic – although there remains a great deal of hope that he will one day walk again.

While both suffered serious injuries, there’s a significant contrast between Schumacher and Wickens. The former (or his family) is keeping all details about his condition quiet, while the latter keeps his fans and supporters regularly updated on social media on how he’s doing.

That includes Wickens posting a number of videos, including some rather humorous ones where he has a mischievous look in his eyes or a great good-natured smirk on his face — like bringing in a Christmas tree to his rehab facility, or “racing” teammate James Hinchcliffe in wheelchairs in a Days of Thunder homage of sorts.

Got myself a tree! I figured it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit! It’s a very real tree and my arms are itchy to prove it! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/vkpD2xnEqk — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) November 15, 2018

Granted, Wickens is going through daily physical rehab. But his continued reaching out to fans on social media is also great personal mental and emotional rehab for someone facing a fate that few of us can understand the difficulty of what he’s enduring, and what he’ll continue to likely go through for a long time to come.

When I watch each new Wickens video or read his most recent online messages, it’s very clear that expressing himself and reaching out to the world is indeed good therapy and medicine of sorts for the Canadian driver.

Even with the uphill physical battle he’s faced with, Wickens seems genuinely happy in those videos, knowing that with each passing day, he hopefully will show even the slightest of improvement. The key word there, of course, is “improvement” and that’s what is driving him.

It’s clear Wickens is not looking for sympathy; rather, he’s looking to make those who care about him feel better that he’s not given up and still has every belief that he will indeed walk again.

He needs those social media posts and videos as much as we need them from him.

And it also helps fans better understand where Wickens is at in his recovery and rehab.

If Schumacher or his wife, son or manager would follow Wickens’ lead — even just one time — I believe it would go a long way toward helping his fans feel as if they are involved in his recovery as much as they felt they were part of his team during his glory racing days, rather than continuing to be completely shut out.

Yes, if Schumacher (or his family) won’t – or can’t – reveal how he’s doing, we should respect that. But perhaps they could see the good will and good tidings that Wickens’ videos and posts offer. They’re as good for Wickens’ own well-being as they are for his fans — and they could be equally as good for Schumacher, his family and his fans.

